Luis Diaz has been nothing short of sensational for Liverpool in his four months at the club, and he feels as though he is “dreaming awake” with his experiences so far.

The Reds’ new No. 23 hit the ground running following his January move from Porto, giving fans, and Jurgen Klopp, a pleasant surprise at just how seamless his transition was.

By the time he notched his 25th appearance, he already had a winner’s medal for the League Cup and FA Cup – talk about the stuff of dreams.

The 25-year-old has had fans, the media and the manager eulogising his qualities since arriving at Anfield and Diaz’s experiences ever since have made it feel like he is “dreaming awake.”

In a brilliant post on Instagram, Diaz shows his appreciation and makes a promise to Reds after he was “shown that dreams come true.”

“February 4th was the day you all welcomed me as just one more in the family,” Diaz penned.

“Since that day I’ve been dreaming awake, living what I have deeply wished for all my life.

“And now that you’ve showed me that dreams come true let me assure you we will keep dreaming together.

“So with all there’s left to win, let it be, because in here I know: I will never walk alone.”

The post comes after the incredible scenes of Sunday’s parade, with an estimated 500,000 fans lining the streets of the city to celebrate this truly magnificent football team.

It was, of course, Diaz’s first experience of such scenes as a Liverpool player and he will not be alone in using it as a boost for next season.

“It’s such a boost for everything that will come. Unbelievable,” is what Klopp said, a promise of all that is yet to come after a show of unwavering support.

“No club in the world, this world, would lose the Champions League final the night before and people arrive here in the shape they are, the mood they are – absolutely outstanding.”