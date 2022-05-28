PHOTOS – Liverpool fans party in Paris ahead of Champions League final!

Liverpool supporters have descended on Paris ahead of tonight’s Champions League final, with the scenes in the French capital capturing the imagination.

Even before the Reds secured their place in the final against Real Madrid, fans were booking flights, ferries, coaches and trains to Paris.

Though prices shot up as accommodation options grew thinner and thinner, it all feels worth it as a festival atmosphere kicks in across the city.

Another Champions League final is an opportunity for fans to party in Europe, and as thousands of Reds made their way to France they made sure they did just that.

Here are 20 brilliant photos as Liverpool fans arrive in Paris and head to the bars!

Liverpool head into tonight’s Champions League final as equals to Real Madrid, having produced a historic campaign so far with the FA Cup and League Cup already in the bag.

Whether they take the ‘favourites’ tag is a matter of opinion, but the Reds are certainly capable of taking the fight to their Spanish opponents despite failing to win any of the previous three meetings under Jurgen Klopp.

In last season’s quarter-finals, it was an injury-hit Liverpool who lost 3-1 on aggregate, while a dislocated shoulder to Mo Salah and concussion for Loris Karius ensured the same scoreline in the 2018 final.

Between that day in Kyiv and now, the Reds have won the Premier League, the Champions League, the Club World Cup, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Here is a chance to make it seven European Cups, with Paris painted red in the buildup.