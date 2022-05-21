Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
PHOTOS – Voronin, Pongolle and other old faces return for Liverpool Legends

The Liverpool Legends were back in action on Saturday at Old Trafford, with two-goal Mark Gonzalez one of the old faces to return in the 3-1 win over Man United.

After a successful charity clash with Barcelona at Anfield in March, the Liverpool Legends returned for another fundraiser – this time on the road.

Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush were in charge as the Reds headed to Old Trafford, with some familiar and some lesser-spotted faces taking to the pitch in aid of the Manchester United Foundation.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 21, 2022: Liverpool's Dirk Kuyt during the pre-match warm-up before the MUFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Manchester United FC Legends and Liverpool FC Legends at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 21, 2022: Liverpool's Abel Xavier during the pre-match warm-up before the MUFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Manchester United FC Legends and Liverpool FC Legends at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And ahead of the return leg at Anfield later this year, Liverpool earned a 3-1 victory as Luis Garcia opened the scoring and Mark Gonzalez grabbed a brace.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 21, 2022: Liverpool's Jamie Carragher during the MUFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Manchester United FC Legends and Liverpool FC Legends at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 21, 2022: Liverpool's Jamie Carragher (R) and Manchester United's Gary Neville during the MUFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Manchester United FC Legends and Liverpool FC Legends at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 21, 2022: Liverpool's Jamie Carragher during the MUFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Manchester United FC Legends and Liverpool FC Legends at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jamie Carragher captained the Reds and received a fierce reception from the Manchester crowd, as he came up against his Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 21, 2022: Liverpool's Dirk Kuyt (L) and Manchester United's Patrice Evra during the MUFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Manchester United FC Legends and Liverpool FC Legends at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 21, 2022: Liverpool's Dirk Kuyt during the MUFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Manchester United FC Legends and Liverpool FC Legends at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Despite it being a charity game it was, of course, a hotly contested legends clash, with Dirk Kuyt in the thick of it in his second-half outing.

Among those to make rare appearances for the Liverpool Legends were…

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 21, 2022: Liverpool's Jermaine Pennant during the MUFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Manchester United FC Legends and Liverpool FC Legends at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jermaine Pennant…

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 21, 2022: Liverpool's Florent Sinama-Pongolle during the MUFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Manchester United FC Legends and Liverpool FC Legends at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

…Florent Sinama-Pongolle…

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 21, 2022: Liverpool's Anthony Le Tallec during the MUFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Manchester United FC Legends and Liverpool FC Legends at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

…Anthony Le Tallec…

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 21, 2022: Liverpool's Stephen Wright during the MUFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Manchester United FC Legends and Liverpool FC Legends at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

…Stephen Wright…

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 21, 2022: Liverpool's Andriy Voronin during the MUFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Manchester United FC Legends and Liverpool FC Legends at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

…and Andriy Voronin, without his trademark ponytail!

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 21, 2022: Liverpool's Mark Gonzalez scores the second goal from a free-kick during the MUFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Manchester United FC Legends and Liverpool FC Legends at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was Gonzalez who turned on the style, though, with the Chilean winger netting twice – including a stunning free-kick to make it 2-1 after Dimitar Berbatov’s penalty.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 21, 2022: Liverpool's Mark Gonzalez celebrates after scoring the second goal during the MUFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Manchester United FC Legends and Liverpool FC Legends at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 21, 2022: Liverpool's Mark Gonzalez celebrates after scoring the second goal during the MUFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Manchester United FC Legends and Liverpool FC Legends at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 21, 2022: Liverpool's Mark Gonzalez celebrates after scoring the second goal during the MUFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Manchester United FC Legends and Liverpool FC Legends at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Gonzalez was clearly delighted to score for his former club, and it was great to see him in fine shape after suffering heart problems in 2021.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 21, 2022: Liverpool's Jamie Carragher (R) and double goal-scorer Mark Gonzalez after the MUFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Manchester United FC Legends and Liverpool FC Legends at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And Carragher was all smiles with the 37-year-old after he almost doubled his goal tally for the club – having scored three times in 36 appearances in a spell on Merseyside plagued with work permit issues.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 21, 2022: Liverpool supporters during the MUFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Manchester United FC Legends and Liverpool FC Legends at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was another fantastic occasion for the fans, with many Liverpool supporters making the journey to Old Trafford and outsinging their United counterparts ahead of a huge final day in the Premier League for the first team.

The Liverpool Legends squad in full:

2J9874W Liverpool FC Legends team ahead of the Legends match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday May 21, 2022.

Back row L-R: Abel Xavier, Andriy Voronin, Salif Diao, Sander Westerveld, Jerzy Dudek, Dirk Kuyt, Mark Gonzalez, Anthony Le Tallec, Momo Sissoko, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Jose Enrique, Stephen Wright

Front row L-R: Fabio Aurelio, Jermaine Pennant, Jamie Carragher, Luis Garcia, Gregory Vignal, Yossi Benayoun, Maxi Rodriguez, Florent Sinama-Pongolle, Stewart Downing

