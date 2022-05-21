The Liverpool Legends were back in action on Saturday at Old Trafford, with two-goal Mark Gonzalez one of the old faces to return in the 3-1 win over Man United.

After a successful charity clash with Barcelona at Anfield in March, the Liverpool Legends returned for another fundraiser – this time on the road.

Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush were in charge as the Reds headed to Old Trafford, with some familiar and some lesser-spotted faces taking to the pitch in aid of the Manchester United Foundation.

And ahead of the return leg at Anfield later this year, Liverpool earned a 3-1 victory as Luis Garcia opened the scoring and Mark Gonzalez grabbed a brace.

Jamie Carragher captained the Reds and received a fierce reception from the Manchester crowd, as he came up against his Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville.

Despite it being a charity game it was, of course, a hotly contested legends clash, with Dirk Kuyt in the thick of it in his second-half outing.

Among those to make rare appearances for the Liverpool Legends were…

Jermaine Pennant…

…Florent Sinama-Pongolle…

…Anthony Le Tallec…

…Stephen Wright…

…and Andriy Voronin, without his trademark ponytail!

It was Gonzalez who turned on the style, though, with the Chilean winger netting twice – including a stunning free-kick to make it 2-1 after Dimitar Berbatov’s penalty.

Gonzalez was clearly delighted to score for his former club, and it was great to see him in fine shape after suffering heart problems in 2021.

And Carragher was all smiles with the 37-year-old after he almost doubled his goal tally for the club – having scored three times in 36 appearances in a spell on Merseyside plagued with work permit issues.

It was another fantastic occasion for the fans, with many Liverpool supporters making the journey to Old Trafford and outsinging their United counterparts ahead of a huge final day in the Premier League for the first team.

The Liverpool Legends squad in full:

Back row L-R: Abel Xavier, Andriy Voronin, Salif Diao, Sander Westerveld, Jerzy Dudek, Dirk Kuyt, Mark Gonzalez, Anthony Le Tallec, Momo Sissoko, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Jose Enrique, Stephen Wright

Front row L-R: Fabio Aurelio, Jermaine Pennant, Jamie Carragher, Luis Garcia, Gregory Vignal, Yossi Benayoun, Maxi Rodriguez, Florent Sinama-Pongolle, Stewart Downing