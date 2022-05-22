Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 10, 2022: Manchester City's Bernardo Silva during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Premier League final day: Everything left to play for – from title race to relegation

The Premier League will draw to a thrilling conclusion on Sunday with the title race, Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League places, plus the last relegation slot, all to be decided.

Here, the PA news agency looks at who needs what with so much still to play for on the final day.

Title race

Manchester City remain favourites to become champions for a fourth time in five seasons as they sit one point ahead of Liverpool with a plus-six better goal difference.

Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple-chasing Reds must beat Wolves at Anfield and hope Pep Guardiola’s side drop points against Aston Villa at the Etihad if they are to regain the Premier League title and deny City their sixth domestic crown in 11 years.

 

Champions League

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 9, 2022: Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring the fourth goal, completing his hat-trick, during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Villa Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Chelsea are all-but assured of the third Champions League place, but the fourth is still up for grabs with London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal both in contention.

Spurs, in the box-seat with a two-point advantage and a vastly superior goal difference, are virtually assured of a top-four finish if they avoid defeat at relegated Norwich.

The Gunners, meanwhile, must win at the Emirates against Everton and pray Antonio Conte’s men slip up at Carrow Road, otherwise it will be fifth spot and a Europa League spot for them.

 

Europa League & Europa Conference League

2HFFAH4 London, UK. 16th Jan, 2022. Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United celebrates after scoring his sides first goal. Premier League match, West Ham Utd v Leeds United at the London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London on Sunday 16th January 2022. this image may only be used for Editorial purposes. Editorial use only, license required for commercial use. No use in betting, games or a single club/league/player publications. pic by Lewis Mitchell/Andrew Orchard sports photography/Alamy Live news Credit: Andrew Orchard sports photography/Alamy Live News

Manchester United are on course for the second Europa League spot as they head into the final day two points better off than seventh-placed West Ham.

But if the Red Devils fail to secure all three points at Crystal Palace, the Hammers would consign them to the Europa Conference League next season with victory at Brighton courtesy of a much better goal difference.

No other teams are in contention.

 

Relegation

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Leeds United's Raphael Dias Belloli 'Raphinha' (R) and Liverpool's Andy Robertson during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Everton sealed Premier League safety on Thursday night by beating Palace and the fight for survival is a straight shoot-out between Leeds and Burnley.

The pair are level on 35 points, but the Clarets’ far superior goal difference means Leeds, who play at Brentford, must better Burnley’s result at home against Newcastle if they are to retain top-flight status for a third season.

Champions League Final 2022 Programme - Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Champions League Final 2022 Matchday Programme

Get the historic souvenir Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Champions League Final 2022 matchday programme, with worldwide delivery.

ORDER NOW

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments