Sadio Mane is set to confirm his desire to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window, with the club expected to bring in a replacement before he departs.

Ahead of the Champions League final, Mane explained that he would reveal his plans for the future following the clash with Real Madrid in Paris.

“Come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure,” he said. “It’s special. I will give you all you want to hear then.”

The No. 10 played the full 90 minutes as Liverpool lost 1-0, going close with one first-half opportunity tipped onto the post by Thibaut Courtois.

Mane then returned to the team hotel and will be part of the Reds’ trophy parade on Merseyside on Sunday, having played a key role in clinching an FA Cup and League Cup double.

But according to Goal’s Neil Jones, the 30-year-old will then relay his intention to exit Anfield this summer, with Bayern Munich his most likely destination.

Sadio Mane is set to inform Liverpool of his desire to leave the club this summer. Bayern Munich favourites to sign him, but Reds would demand well more than the €30m price suggested (no official bid yet) and would want to have a replacement lined up before selling. #LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 29, 2022

There have been ongoing reports of interest from Bayern in Germany, with it previously claimed that their sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic held a meeting with Mane’s agent earlier this month.

Though they were rejected by sources in Liverpool, that certainly seems to have been the case now.

Jones claims that the price for Mane, who only has a year left on his contract, will be significantly higher than the €30 million (£25.5m) touted.

The Mail‘s Dominic King insists that “it’s going to take a lot of money” to prise the Senegal captain from Liverpool, with a valuation of over £35 million set.

And crucially, Jones emphasises that the club “would want to have a replacement lined up before selling.”

Though Liverpool are not obliged to sanction Mane’s sale this summer – and certainly would not do so for a low fee – there is a sense that Jurgen Klopp will not stand in his way if he wishes to leave.

“This is the wrong moment to speak about that,” the manager said when asked about Mane’s future before the final.

“Wherever Sadio will play next season, he will be a big player, definitely!”

It remains to be seen who Liverpool would target were Mane to move on, though it seems unlikely that Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, linked in Spanish publication Sport this weekend, will be a candidate.

Previously, the likes of Watford‘s Ismaila Sarr, Lille’s Jonathan David and West Ham‘s Jarrod Bowen have been named as targets.