The selfish tag has been brandished the way of Mohamed Salah more times than he would care to count, and in his eye, the “numbers talk for themselves.”

The 29-year-old has enjoyed another prolific season for Liverpool with 30 goals and 15 assists across all competitions, that’s a goal contribution of 0.94 per game.

Across Europe’s top five domestic leagues, Salah (36) is fourth for goal contributions behind only Kylian Mbappe (41), Karim Benzema (39) and Robert Lewandowski (38).

Of those ahead of him in that list, only Mbappe has served up more league assists with 17, as opposed to Salah’s 14.

It ensures that four of his five seasons with Liverpool have seen him reach double-digit assists, and yet the term selfish is readily paired with his name by the media.

It’s not something Salah takes to heart as he simply lets “numbers talk for themselves.”

“I have nothing to say about that,” Salah said of those who have labelled him as selfish to beIN Sports.

“I don’t have to listen to everything they [reporters and pundits] are saying.

“Even before this season, if you compare me with other players in my position, not in my team, just in the Premier League in general, I would be ahead of all of them.

“It’s something you don’t have to listen to, you have to focus on your work, keep going and give everything for the team – the numbers talk for themselves.

“It’s our job, you have to create something or make a difference in a game.

“Since I came to Liverpool I’m always trying to make a difference in the game, so I think it’s working well.”

With 155 goals and 58 assists in 251 appearances for the club, it’s working well indeed for Salah and Liverpool.

Now to finish off this season with a bang.