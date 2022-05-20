Aston Villa are in a position to play a decisive role in the Premier League title race and Steven Gerrard has said he will look to “make it as difficult as we can” for Man City.

With Liverpool and Man City separated by a solitary point in the lead up to the final game, it’s all come down to this.

The Reds need to win against Wolves at Anfield and see Aston Villa take points off City if they are to be crowned Premier League champions, a combination that will be no simple feat.

The narrative all but writes itself as Gerrard takes his side to the Etihad with an opportunity to play a defining role for Liverpool.

The club’s former captain has been resistant to add to the narrative in recent days and weeks instead, keeping his focus solely on his Villa side and their objectives.

But Gerrard knows the state of play and insisted his side “will fight for everything we can” at the Etihad Stadium.

“We can’t control people asking us questions [about the title race],” Gerrard said after Villa’s 1-1 draw against Burnley on Thursday.

“We just have to focus on preparing in the best way we can. There are three points to play for.

“We will try and give it our best shot and make our supporters proud on the last day of the season.

“We have little time to prepare for the Manchester City game. We’ll try and make it as difficult as we can for them. We will fight for everything we can.”

On the possibilities of the final day, Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, was in a jovial mood as he lamented on the fact Gerrard cannot lace up his boots to play a direct hand on Sunday.

“I can understand these situations only by thinking of myself in that role. If I would play a game and help Dortmund or Mainz, it would be, for me, extra motivation,” Klopp said in Friday’s press conference.

“But I don’t play, and Stevie doesn’t play. That’s a shame. It’s much more of a shame that Stevie’s not playing than I’m not playing!”