Tchouameni is Klopp’s ‘priority’ & team news ahead of Saints – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool won the FA Cup and Man City slipped up as we needed them to in the Premier League – not a bad weekend! But it’s back on us now to beat Southampton tomorrow.

 

Tchouameni in Reds sights…and Real’s

Yes, this one looks like it will run all summer – sorry about that. Hopefully the Reds swoop nice and quickly after the season is all wrapped up and he can join us for pre-season training!

But for now, Aurelien Tchouameni is still with Monaco and chased by both the Reds and Real Madrid, with Liverpool reportedly making him “a priority” for the summer window, while the midfielder himself is “very hot” to join the Anfield trophy chase.

That’s according to French football journalist Santi Aouna, who says Real are making another bid to convince the Monaco man to move to Spain, after the Reds got themselves ahead in the race.

Another layer of intrigue to the Champions League final, maybe.

 

Next up, Southampton!

  • Juve will hold fresh talks with Paul Pogba to determine if there’s any way they can waste a million or two less on him when he joins in summer
  • Newcastle are “intensifying” their interest in United keeper Dean Henderson. How do they do this? Stare really hard at the screen while watching his games? Press really firmly on the keyboard when emailing an offer to Old Trafford? Weird one
  • And it turns out Ruben Neves wasn’t just crying at the weekend because Wolves haven’t won for six games, but because he has to go to Barcelona and maybe play with Adama Traore again

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

It shouldn’t take this, but it’s a big thing for the man and for football.

Tonight’s game sees Arsenal head to Newcastle desperately trying not to s**t themselves at the prospect of throwing away the Champions League.

 

