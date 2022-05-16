Tchouameni is Klopp’s ‘priority’ & team news ahead of Saints – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool won the FA Cup and Man City slipped up as we needed them to in the Premier League – not a bad weekend! But it’s back on us now to beat Southampton tomorrow.

Tchouameni in Reds sights…and Real’s

Yes, this one looks like it will run all summer – sorry about that. Hopefully the Reds swoop nice and quickly after the season is all wrapped up and he can join us for pre-season training!

But for now, Aurelien Tchouameni is still with Monaco and chased by both the Reds and Real Madrid, with Liverpool reportedly making him “a priority” for the summer window, while the midfielder himself is “very hot” to join the Anfield trophy chase.

That’s according to French football journalist Santi Aouna, who says Real are making another bid to convince the Monaco man to move to Spain, after the Reds got themselves ahead in the race.

Another layer of intrigue to the Champions League final, maybe.

Next up, Southampton!

Ralph Hasenhuttl claims Saints won’t be on the beach at all – they’ll be treating it like their version of the Champions League final as they look to halt our quadruple hopes

Latest Liverpool FC news

Asked about Reds fans booing the national anthem, Jurgen Klopp pointed out that people should be looking into why it happens rather than complaining that it does

The Community Shield next season is likely to see Liverpool and Man City start the season facing off against each other…in Leicester?!

And a key former backroom staff member has been reappointed by Jurgen Klopp with an immediate start date, after returning from the Bundesliga

Latest Premier League chat

Juve will hold fresh talks with Paul Pogba to determine if there’s any way they can waste a million or two less on him when he joins in summer

Newcastle are “intensifying” their interest in United keeper Dean Henderson. How do they do this? Stare really hard at the screen while watching his games? Press really firmly on the keyboard when emailing an offer to Old Trafford? Weird one

And it turns out Ruben Neves wasn’t just crying at the weekend because Wolves haven’t won for six games, but because he has to go to Barcelona and maybe play with Adama Traore again

Tweet of the day and match of the night

It shouldn’t take this, but it’s a big thing for the man and for football.

Tonight’s game sees Arsenal head to Newcastle desperately trying not to s**t themselves at the prospect of throwing away the Champions League.