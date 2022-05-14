Liverpool won the FA Cup with another nail-biting penalty shootout win over Chelsea on Saturday, as this most remarkable of seasons continues.

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea (6-5 on pens)

FA Cup final, Wembley Stadium

May 14, 2022

The Reds sealed glory at Wembley after another pulsating clash with the Blues, as Jurgen Klopp‘s men added another trophy to their cabinet to complete the set under the German.

It was Kostas Tsimikas who was the unlikely hero after Alisson saved Mason Mount’s spot-kick, with Sadio Mane taking years off the lives of Liverpool fans after missing a penalty to win it.

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted to the Reds’ FA Cup triumph win on social media!

Safe to say, Reds were overjoyed!!

What a squad. Not team. Squad. All of them. From the kids that beat Shrewsbury through — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) May 14, 2022

What an effort from the lads. There’ll be loads of time over the next couple of days to seriously discuss the ins and outs of it, but the way this team has dug in and pushed itself to the very limit is sensational. I’m so proud of every single one of them. — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) May 14, 2022

If anyone had dared suggest when Jurgen Klopp was appointed in October 2015 that Liverpool would collect every single trophy available to them by May 2022, I think most would’ve laughed. Oh, and there’s a Champions League final to come! — David Lynch (@dmlynch) May 14, 2022

“Simply the best” – Nicky Van Bussel on Facebook.

Whatever happens now this is a great season for Liverpool. It could yet be iconic. League Cup and FA Cup won, an outside chance of winning the league and then the big one – in the Champions League final, with a chance of winning the greatest prize in club football. Incredible! — Neil Docking (@NeilDocking) May 14, 2022

Dead on our feet, key players injured and we still find a way. MENTALITY MONSTERS #CHELIV — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) May 14, 2022

They don't make it easy these Reds but I'm in love with them and I feel fine — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) May 14, 2022

Two down another final to go ?? this team is unbelievable — Kauser Soze (@NinaKauser) May 14, 2022

“What a game of football. Two down, two to go. We go again, YNWA!!” – Edd Pennells on Facebook.

Some showed their love for Alisson and Tsimikas…

I’m so happy for Kostas Tsimikas, I could cry ?? — Danny (@dlmjnk) May 14, 2022

Alisson what a save. RECEBAAA — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) May 14, 2022

Credit to Ali for his save, he’s been the difference between winning and losing so many times since he came to Anfield, worth every single penny of his fee, easily. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) May 14, 2022

So happy it’s Tsimikas. The squad brought us here. Not the first eleven. The squad. Go on Greek Scouse. — Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) May 14, 2022

Love that Tsimikas, Konate and Diaz have all played huge parts in this FA Cup campaign. — Koppo (@Kopologist) May 14, 2022

TSIMI TSIMI TSIMI OUR KOSTAS TSIMIKAS, HIS PASSPORT SAYS HE’S GREEK BUT HE’S A SCOUSER TO US — Owen Collins (@OGBCollins) May 14, 2022

What a team this is, they’re taking us on some journey and there is no mountain they cannot conquer.

Liverpool, 2022 FA Cup winners. Up the Reds!