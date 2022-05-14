Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
2J8AC6G Liverpool celebrate winning the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday May 14, 2022.
“This team is unbelievable” – Liverpool fans in awe of Klopp’s men after FA Cup win

Liverpool won the FA Cup with another nail-biting penalty shootout win over Chelsea on Saturday, as this most remarkable of seasons continues.

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea (6-5 on pens)

FA Cup final, Wembley Stadium
May 14, 2022

The Reds sealed glory at Wembley after another pulsating clash with the Blues, as Jurgen Klopp‘s men added another trophy to their cabinet to complete the set under the German.

It was Kostas Tsimikas who was the unlikely hero after Alisson saved Mason Mount’s spot-kick, with Sadio Mane taking years off the lives of Liverpool fans after missing a penalty to win it.

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted to the Reds’ FA Cup triumph win on social media!

 

Safe to say, Reds were overjoyed!!

“Simply the best” – Nicky Van Bussel on Facebook.

“What a game of football. Two down, two to go. We go again, YNWA!!” – Edd Pennells on Facebook.

 

Some showed their love for Alisson and Tsimikas…

What a team this is, they’re taking us on some journey and there is no mountain they cannot conquer.

Liverpool, 2022 FA Cup winners. Up the Reds!

