There was one simple message from the Liverpool squad after they secured their place in a Champions League final for the third time in five seasons: “Paris, here we come!”

We ought not to have been surprised with what Jurgen Klopp‘s side dished up in the first half at Villarreal, Liverpool have always loved a flair for the dramatics.

With the two-goal lead from Anfield wiped out in just 45 minutes, everything was to play for in the second half and as they always do, Liverpool responded.

First through Fabinho, and then Luis Diaz before Sadio Mane put the finishing touches on the match to see the Reds win on the night 3-2, ending the tie 5-2 on aggregate.

Paris, get ready. Liverpool are headed your way!

Klopp wanted to see his ‘mentality monsters in town’ and that’s what he got. And Trent Alexander-Arnold acknowledged his side don’t always do it the easy way, but they know how to get the job done:

“We never tend to make these Champions League semis easy for ourselves. Thinking back to Roma away, Barca at home and now here. It was very difficult,” he told BT Sport. “They played very well first half. We regrouped at half-time and grabbed it by the scruff of the neck and did what we needed to do. “Second half, we came out, we played the way we needed to play, controlled the game a lot better. “One bad half for us over the two legs, we can concede that as long as we got the job done – and that’s what we did today.”

On the pitch, we saw the places embracing each other and celebrating with the fans high up in the stands at El Madrigal and when the dust settled, it continued on social media.

The Reds’ posts are sure to bring a smile to your face, how can it not as Liverpool are Paris bound:

While Fabinho and Thiago had to take part in an anti-doping test after the final whistle, that could not stop them from having the “amazing feeling” with “another final reached”:

As for the boys up top, they too soaked in the moment as they rightly should:

What a team we have on our hands. A special bunch creating special memories to last a lifetime, Reds could not ask for much more.

6 games to immortality.