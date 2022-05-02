Rested at the weekend and raring to go again in midweek, Trent Alexander-Arnold believes he and his team-mates are “as fit as ever” due to rotation.

The Reds are into the final month of the season and are still battling for trophies in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

A crucial run has coincided with a rare period of health for the Liverpool squad, with few injuries or illnesses limiting Jurgen Klopp‘s selection.

At the weekend, the manager made five changes to his side, with Joe Gomez one of those as he replaced Alexander-Arnold for the first time since the Champions League quarter-final second leg at home to Benfica.

Klopp is set to restore Alexander-Arnold to his starting lineup for the semi-final decider at Villarreal, with the right-back savouring the rest his rotation has allowed.

“Probably since the turn of the year, it’s been like this. It’s been relentless, a game every three, four days,” he told reporters on Monday.

“It just goes to show the quality that we’ve got as a team, as a squad, to be able to make changes that potentially in other seasons that we haven’t been able to make and we’d kind of see us strain towards the end of the season.

“If I’m talking on behalf of all the lads, we feel as fit as ever, we feel fresh, we feel good going into every game.

“Being able to make those rotations obviously helps recover the legs and also gives other lads minutes to go out there and perform as well.

“You’ve seen we’ve been able to rotate and change who’s playing but maintain that consistency of results.”

There are up to seven games left this season, with victory against Villarreal over two legs booking a place in the Champions League final in Paris.

Meanwhile, the FA Cup is coming up against Chelsea, while there are five more games to play in the Premier League as Liverpool vie with title favourites Man City.

“I’ve said it before, I feel like this is always the best time of the season for us lads,” Alexander-Arnold continued.

“Every game is a final, pushing on all four fronts really, or all three now.

“These are the exciting games, you want to be playing in these, you want everything on the line, you want every game to feel like you have to win it.

“I feel like the lads feel the same way.

“It’s exciting, the buzz you get from scoring a goal in a game when you know it’s vitally important.

“The goal on Saturday, Naby’s goal, there was a feeling of ‘this is a big goal’. It’s difficult to go there and score. The same with Hendo’s cross-shot against Villarreal.

“Those kinds of goals give you a different feeling, of ‘this is big, this is massive’.

“Then the feeling after the game, knowing that the three points or the win is big for you.

“These are the best times that we’re going to have as a team, and I think when you are pushing on all three fronts now, going into the last month of the season, it’s an exciting time for us all.”