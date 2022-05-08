Liverpool were the first to blink in the Premier League title race but all is not lost for Jurgen Klopp‘s side as Man City still needs to falter, just as they did before Saturday’s draw.

The Reds had the opportunity to pile further pressure on Man City following their Bernabeu nightmare that saw a Champions League final taken from under them.

But before Pep Guardiola’s side could even have their response in the league, Liverpool blinked in the title race as Tottenham held them to a 1-1 draw.

The point moved Jurgen Klopp‘s team to the top of the table on goal difference, ahead of City’s trip to Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

The Premier League title remains in City’s hands, as it was before Liverpool’s draw, but it’s certainly not all over for the Reds – here’s what Klopp’s side needs.

Permutations

At this stage, the Reds have a maximum point potential of 92 and City 95.

And Liverpool have, effectively, gone from needing City to at least draw one of their remaining games, to needing City to lose one of their games left to play.

The expectation has to be perfection from here on out for Liverpool in their last three games and they would then need City to lose one, or at least draw two, of their last four fixtures.

If we assume that the Reds win their remaining games, these are the permutations:

If City lost one and wins three: The title will be decided on goal difference. Liverpool’s is currently +64, City’s +63.

If City draws one and wins three: City wins the league by one point.

If City draws two and wins two: Liverpool wins the league by one point.

There are, of course, a myriad of other scenarios but in a race of perfection, it all looks set to be decided by the finest of margins.

Remaining Fixtures

Liverpool: Aston Villa (A), Southampton (A), Wolves (H)

Man City: Newcastle (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (A), Aston Villa (H)