French minister ‘apologises’ & reveals low fake tickets tally – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s day in headlines has again been taken up largely by Darwin Nunez-led updates; there’s no absolute confirmation yet but it appears a matter of time. How many outgoings too?

Paris tickets fiasco apology…of sorts

Under pressure from our chairman Tom Werner, France officials have backed down from earlier claims (read: earlier lies) over both fake tickets and fault for the problems outside the Champions League final in Paris.

Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, the French sports minister, today acknowledged that “several” mistakes had been made and apologised for bringing back “painful” memories of Hillsborough for supporters, given how treatment was handed out by national police.

Further, in contrary to the earlier claims that up to 40,000 fake tickets had been either in circulation or tried to be used to get into the Stade de France, only about 2,500 was the final number suggested to be evidenced in a report – and of those only 1,644 in the Liverpool end.

Perhaps it’s too little. Perhaps it’s too late. Either way, Liverpool supporters will not let this be the end and those who were responsible – and those who lied afterwards – must be held to account.

3 things today: Transfer market movement

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to move for a surprisingly low fee this summer – just £10m according to reports, with £15-20m on the agenda for another three players

Caoimhin Kelleher may feel his future is forced away from Anfield this summer due to a transfer which has nothing to do with the Reds at all

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool fans sang YNWA at Anfield with a difference last night – during a Rolling Stones gig on our famous turf!

And in a quick cluster of totally unbelievable and ignore-worthy rumours, the Reds are (apparently!) interested in Matthijs de Ligt this summer, will be offered Marco Asensio if he doesn’t renew his Real Madrid contract and are “favourites” to sign Christian Pulisic from Chelsea! All in the bin

Latest Premier League chat

Raheem Sterling is “ready” to leave Man City and go to Chelsea. Clearly he’s totally fed up of parades with fewer people in them than your average Saturday morning queue outside Primark

Barcelona want to replace Frenkie de Jong with Bernardo Silva, while Rafael Leao and Ruben Neves are also on the list of players they’d love to get but cannot afford, making everybody’s time and energy totally wasted

Newcastle want Moussa Diaby but Bayer Leverkusen have opted against accepting the demands of a murderous regime hell bent on getting their way initial advancements from the northeast club

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Congrats to Mo Salah for being named PFA Players’ Player of the Year for the second year running last night – and SIX Reds made the Team of the Year too!

After winning his second PFA Player of the Year award last night, which was your favourite @MoSalah goal or assist from the 21/22 season? ??? pic.twitter.com/NNczvXzxnk — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 10, 2022

Tonight’s games are Austria vs France and Denmark vs Croatia. Curtis Jones might be in action for England U21s at Kosovo.