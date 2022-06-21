Neco Williams has been much talked about in recent days and weeks as interest in his signature hots up, and Fulham have long been considered favourites for the defender.

As the likes of Nottingham Forest and Southampton register their interest, Fulham look poised to make their move for the young Welshman.

Williams spent the second half of last season on loan with Marco Silva’s side, quickly making an impression and amassing 15 appearances as Fulham secured promotion back to the Premier League.

It’s where Williams has been vocal about plying his trade on a regular basis and that Fulham can offer him that will add to the appeal of the move, no doubt.

And Goal’s Neil Jones has now reported that Fulham “are set to make their move” and land the 21-year-old in a permanent deal, with an official offer expected this week.

Liverpool are eyeing a deal worth up to £15 million, which you will expect to include realistic add-ons, a fee that is sizeable for a young full-back and a newly promoted side.

Williams does come with vast senior experience for club and country, with 68 combined appearances since he made his Liverpool debut in the dramatic League Cup penalty shootout win over Arsenal in October 2019.

And it is this experience he is eager to add to, especially in a World Cup year that saw Wales qualify for the first time since 1958.

The arrival of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen ensures Liverpool have their next Trent Alexander-Arnold deputy all wrapped up, and now all that remains is to confirm Williams’ next career journey.

The 21-year-old has been with the club since he was six and their desire for up to £15m is another nod to the talent that has come out of the academy.

And he is not to be the only young face set for a new environment next season, although the likes of Conor Bradley, Owen Beck, Paul Glatzel, Leighton Clarkson, Rhys Williams and Sepp van den Berg are to all make a loan switch rather than have a permanent farewell.