Liverpool have accepted an offer from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane, with his departure from Anfield now soon to be official after the two clubs met for face-to-face talks.

Mane’s desire to seek a new challenge came to the fore after the Champions League final, with the Bundesliga champions swiftly named as his destination of choice.

And after two offers deemed ‘laughable’ by those at Anfield, a deal has now been struck for Mane to swap Anfield for the Allianz Arena.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce has reported that Liverpool have reached an agreement for a deal worth a guaranteed £27.5 million, with add-ons taking the total package to £35.5 million.

The bonuses include £5 million based on appearances and £2.6 million on individual and team achievements, which is certainly not to be the three successive Ballon d’Or awards they previously put on the table.

The £35.5 million is below the valuation Liverpool were believed to have set for the 30-year-old, with over £42.5 million having said to be the magic number.

Mane had already agreed to a three-year deal with the German side, with suggestions that it is worth up to £360,000 a week.

After six years of impeccable service to Liverpool Football Club that amassed 269 appearances and a total of 120 goals, Mane has now seen his wish granted to start a new challenge.

He represented the start of Jurgen Klopp‘s revolution at Anfield as his first major signing in 2016, and he leaves the club as a legend having won every trophy possible.

What a journey it has been.