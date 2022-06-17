Liverpool have confirmed dates for two further pre-season friendlies, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side to meet both RB Leipzig and RC Strasbourg Alsace – with the latter taking place at Anfield.

While the Reds’ squad are all currently enjoying their summer break, pre-season is not far away, just 17 days, in fact.

Their schedule is to take them to the Far East to meet Man United and Crystal Palace in Bangkok and Singapore respectively in mid-July, before making their way to Austria for their traditional training camp.

It is there that they will then head off to Germany to meet Leipzig, on July 21 at the Red Bull Arena before making their return to England for two more games before the season proper.

The Reds are to meet Man City in the Community Shield on Saturday, July 30, and just one day later they are to host RC Strasbourg Alsace at Anfield, on July 31.

It is the second season in succession that Liverpool have two games in the space of 24 hours in pre-season, having hosted both Osasuna and Athletic Club last summer.

It will, therefore, be a case of a heavily rotated side as Klopp looks to get his entire squad raring to go before the Premier League opener at Fulham on August 6.

There was a report that also suggested a meeting with Salzburg during Liverpool’s time in Austria next month, and that could still be the case with eight days between the match against Leipzig and Man City.

Tickets for the Anfield friendly will be on pre-season from June 21, with under 16s able to attend free of charge.