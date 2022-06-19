Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Liverpool fans convinced Calvin Ramsay is “carbon copy” of Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool have announced the signing of exciting youngster Calvin Ramsay, with Reds supporters showing their delight at the news.

On Sunday, the 18-year-old’s arrival at Anfield was confirmed, having completed his switch from Aberdeen.

The deal could be worth up to £6.5 million, with Ramsay considered a hugely promising attacking right-back, having shone in Scotland.

It is Liverpool’s latest piece of business in an increasingly productive summer, following the signings of Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez.

These Reds fans took to social media to react to the arrival of Ramsay.

 

Some hailed the news and believe Liverpool have bagged a future star…

“Cracking player good business” – Stephen Sarcastic McElhinney on Facebook.

 

Others wondered if it means a future midfield role for Trent Alexander-Arnold…

Ramsay is expected to come in and learn from Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool’s new backup right-back, with his arrival likely to have an impact on the long- and short-term futures of Neco Williams and Conor Bradley respectively.

His is likely to be a peripheral role from the start, but opportunities could come in the FA Cup and League Cup when Jurgen Klopp sees fit to rest his No. 66.

It is another exciting signing, for sure, and one that continues the deliberate evolution of the Liverpool first team as the third incoming under the age of 23 this summer already.

