Liverpool have announced the signing of exciting youngster Calvin Ramsay, with Reds supporters showing their delight at the news.

On Sunday, the 18-year-old’s arrival at Anfield was confirmed, having completed his switch from Aberdeen.

The deal could be worth up to £6.5 million, with Ramsay considered a hugely promising attacking right-back, having shone in Scotland.

It is Liverpool’s latest piece of business in an increasingly productive summer, following the signings of Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez.

These Reds fans took to social media to react to the arrival of Ramsay.

Some hailed the news and believe Liverpool have bagged a future star…

Some shrewd signings again from Liverpool. Ramsey, Carvalho and Nunez??. Exciting — Will (@dug_8) June 19, 2022

What a transfer window this is, absolutely brilliant ? Welcome to Liverpool Mr Ramsey! https://t.co/4EkWvPIbQd — Klopp's Dynasty 6?19?3?4?1?8?9? (@DynastyKlopp) June 19, 2022

Looks good in red ? pic.twitter.com/kS5Tpe8XqI — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) June 19, 2022

Calvin Ramsay is the second best right back in the Premier League, behind Trent Alexander-Arnold. Go argue with your shoe if you disagree. — trent's stekkie (@tee_lfc_) June 19, 2022

“Cracking player good business” – Stephen Sarcastic McElhinney on Facebook.

Calvin Ramsay is another brilliant signing for Liverpool. Right-footed Kostas Tsimikas. #LFC — Jim Nichol-Turner (@JimNicholTurner) June 19, 2022

Calvin Ramsay announced, you love to see it Reds. #LFC — Cam (@ProxyAnalytics) June 19, 2022

Great talent!!! Impressed with our business this summer. Looks very much like a carbon copy technique wise to Trent. Hope he does well. Welcome to the family @calvinramsay03! #YNWA #Ramsey #LFC https://t.co/YNPY5C2QuM — Chris Searle (@SearlyC82) June 19, 2022

Others wondered if it means a future midfield role for Trent Alexander-Arnold…

My faith in Liverpool's recruitment has me so excited about this signing. Going to be a star. Could it mean Trent eventually playing as a No.8? Who knows. No need to change him at the moment, obviously. https://t.co/p3QdKlVcOe — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) June 19, 2022

Ramsay at RB and move Trent to RCM… pic.twitter.com/lWmAUYNAeI — Teeman. (@moleleki_tshepo) June 19, 2022

Long term move Trent to RCM and Ramsay at RB? — lfcwebo (@SamWebo) June 19, 2022

if we don't sign a midfielder i'm all in on getting Ramsay up to speed in the cups and giving Trent some time playing effectively in the 10 from RCM. it's daft bc he's such a good RB but improvisation is needed to tackle FSG thrift. — ? (@0NC0NTRAD1CT10N) June 19, 2022

I honestly think that we might deploy Trent in the midfield in some games if we don’t sign a new mid and Ramsay shows some good ability. — •Luke•? (@LFCxLukeee) June 19, 2022

Operation Trent to midfield is underway https://t.co/slUNCqlcdE — Ryan (@ryanhughes848) June 19, 2022

Ramsay is expected to come in and learn from Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool’s new backup right-back, with his arrival likely to have an impact on the long- and short-term futures of Neco Williams and Conor Bradley respectively.

His is likely to be a peripheral role from the start, but opportunities could come in the FA Cup and League Cup when Jurgen Klopp sees fit to rest his No. 66.

It is another exciting signing, for sure, and one that continues the deliberate evolution of the Liverpool first team as the third incoming under the age of 23 this summer already.