Liverpool have not been short in getting deals over the line on both the incoming and outgoing front, here’s the latest.

Another summer transfer window makes for more changes for Jurgen Klopp and co. with new arrivals to welcome and old faces to bid farewell.

Julian Ward, the new sporting director, has plenty on his plate as Liverpool look to get their affairs in order from across the first team and into the academy.

The Reds have splashed some cash and received some in return, namely for the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich in what headlines the list of departures so far this summer.

The likes of Takumi Minamino and Neco Williams also look to have a new permanent home on the agenda, while several loan deals are in the reckoning for the club’s young talent.

With the transfer window open until September 1, there is plenty of time for deals to get over the line, and here is how it has unfolded so far for Liverpool.

* This page will continue to be updated as and when any arrivals or departures are confirmed.

Who has arrived?

* Figures are total deal, inclusive of add-ons

Who has left the club?

Any loan deals?