Liverpool are to finalise a deal for Benfica’s Darwin Nunez worth an initial £64 million, with a further £21.3 million in add-ons also to be included in the deal.

There has been no holding Liverpool back in their pursuit of the 22-year-old forward and now the Reds are edging ever closer to officially landing their man.

After various reports of a done deal, the Times‘ Paul Joyce has now reported that Liverpool are expected to finalise a deal for Nunez on Sunday, which could be worth upwards of £85 million.

It’s a fee that could ultimately make him Liverpool’s club-record signing, taking over the mantle from the £75m paid to Southampton for Virgil van Dijk.

The deal has seen sporting director Julian Ward make the trip to Portugal to get it across the line, with Liverpool now preparing for Nunez to undergo his medical on Monday.

The Uruguayan is currently in Madrid and Joyce states that Liverpool’s tests could continue until Wednesday, with a six-year contract to be signed on terms that justify the transfer fee outlay.

The breakdown of the deal is to see the Reds pay an initial £64 million, with £12.8 million in add-ons to be linked to appearances and a further £8.5 million on “the forward performing in a successful team.”

Joyce goes on to say that Jurgen Klopp and Van Dijk “played important roles in persuading” Nunez to make the move to Anfield, which included conversations after Benfica and Liverpool met in the Champions League this season.

It’s an exciting development with it now only a matter of time before it is all rubber-stamped!