More than two weeks after the Champions League final and 24 days after the conclusion of the Premier League, the 2021/22 season is now well and truly over with internationals coming to a close!

It’s been a long time coming, especially for the players, with the taxing season now over after the final round of international games on Tuesday.

With countless rounds of Nations League games, qualifiers and friendlies, the welfare of players was again put in the spotlight as demands continue to increase.

Liverpool have felt the brunt with Mohamed Salah, Thiago, Andy Robertson, Neco Williams and Diogo Jota all picking up injuries since the domestic season finished.

It’s far from the ideal situation, but an expected one with over 200 combined appearances for the aforementioned players throughout the campaign.

But it is now time for the players to all enjoy a summer break, with Caoimhin Kelleher and Takumi Minamino bringing internationals to a close as the final Reds who were in action on Tuesday night.

Minamino played 71 minutes for Japan in a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Tunisia, while Kelleher made his fourth start in a row for Ireland in a 1-1 draw with Ukraine.

After only a handful of outings for Liverpool throughout the season, you could argue Kelleher is one of few players who would be eager to see internationals continue a little while longer.

The majority of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad have already jetted off around the world to rest and recharge, with the start of pre-season only 19 days away (July 4).

But those who saw their international campaign run longer into the summer — such as Jota, Robertson, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and Kostas Tsimikas — could be handed a delayed start.

It will not be a long one with the Reds to travel to the Far East soon after they reconvene to meet Man United and Crystal Palace in Bangkok and Singapore respectively, before a training camp in Austria.

For now, enjoy the break, Reds!