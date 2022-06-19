Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
2G6XJ8M Luis Diaz da Colombia, comemora o seu gol durante a partida entre Argentina e Colombia, pela semifinal da Copa America 2021, nesta terca-feira 06. / PRESSINPHOTO
Luis Diaz goal sparks pitch invasion during game in La Guajira hometown

Luis Diaz got involved in a game for the reopening of the Estadio Federico Serrano Soto near his hometown in La Guajira, with his goal sparking a pitch invasion.

It has been a whirlwind year for Diaz so far, who left Porto for Liverpool in a surprise £50 million deal in January and immediately established himself as a key player.

Within two weeks of his debut he had scored his first goal, within three weeks he was top performer in the League Cup final and by the end of the season he had won two trophies.

He is a player of very humble beginnings, having grown up in one of the most impoverished areas of Colombia, and upon the end of the season, Diaz made his way back to Barranquilla.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 7, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There, he has reconnected with family and friends and met locals enraptured by his rise to the very pinnacle of European football.

Friday saw Diaz feature in an exhibition game for the reopening of the Estadio Federico Serrano Soto, which has recently undergone extensive remodelling and improvements, and he wowed the fans in attendance.

Wearing the No. 14 shirt, the 25-year-old dazzled in a brief outing, including a brilliant piece of juggling skill followed by a now-trademark no-look pass.

And a goal from the 25-year-old brought the game to a standstill as supporters charged onto the pitch to celebrate with their new idol.

There may be some concern over Diaz’s safety in these surroundings by those within his new club, but that he was eager to get involved on a big day for Riohacha shows the character that will have helped convince Liverpool to sign him.

Diaz has a genuine modesty to him and this has shone through during the post-season, with echoes of Sadio Mane, who himself was involved in a similar community game in his home village of Bambaly this week.

Speaking during a Q&A session at the event, Diaz told supporters of how he was embracing his new position as a role model.

“I am happy with everything that is happening in my football career,” he said, as per El Heraldo.

“The idea is that the children follow a good example. I will continue fighting and growing.”

