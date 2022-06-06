Neco Williams produced an outstanding display as Wales sealed history on Sunday night, with a 1-0 victory over Ukraine clinching their place at the World Cup.

Andriy Yarmolenko’s first-half own goal was enough to decide a hard-fought clash in Cardiff, with Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey delivering a stunning performance.

After a long qualifying campaign, this playoff final saw Wales book their return to the World Cup after 64 years away – their last appearance in the finals being 1958, when they reached the quarter-finals in Sweden.

It was a triumphant moment for Rob Page, his staff and the players at the final whistle, with Liverpool full-back Williams at the heart of the celebrations.

The 21-year-old, who spent the second half of last season earning promotion with Fulham, was one of Wales’ standout performers at left wing-back.

His display caught the eye of Liverpool and Wales fans alike, with many taking to social media to praise the young defender:

Neco Williams fantastic again for Wales today. Has suffered due to the incredibly high standards Trent and Robertson have set, but there’s clearly a player in there. Relentless. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) June 5, 2022

I think people already know what I think of Neco Williams, an elite player in the making. But tonight he also put in crunching ‘parks type’ challenges, which Liverpool stars don’t normally need to. He’s a very very special talent, non stop bundle of energy. Entire back 6 v good — Paul Abbandonato (@PaulAbbandonato) June 5, 2022

Neco Williams is consistently brilliant as a left wing-back for Wales. Liverpool have a proper player on their hands — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) June 5, 2022

Neco Williams finishes the match with 5 tackles (most in the team), 4 interceptions, 2 clearances and 7 out of 7 ground duels won.. an superb defensive performance from the wingback — Megan Feringa (@megan_feringa) June 5, 2022

Williams himself described it as a “dream come true” as he reflected on Wales’ qualification on Instagram, and he now stands to play a key role for his country in Qatar.

Their progress to the World Cup may force Williams’ hand when it comes to his future at Liverpool, though, with the need for regular game time paramount ahead of the mid-season tournament.

The club are seeking a fee in the region of £15 million for their academy graduate, who has already made 33 appearances for the first team.

No destinations have been mooted yet, though Fulham could return with a permanent bid after an impressive loan and their return to the Premier League, while Leeds, Southampton and Aston Villa have been linked in the past.