Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 13, 2022: Benfica's Darwin Nunez reacts as his goal is disallowed for off-side during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and SL Benfica at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  •  

Portuguese media detail what triggers Darwin Nunez’s £21m add-ons at LFC

Benfica confirmed that a £85 million deal with Liverpool was struck for Darwin Nunez on Monday morning, but what is to make up the potential club-record fee?

With Liverpool and Benfica finding common ground over the Uruguayan after sporting director Julian Ward made the journey to Portugal, Nunez is now to undergo a medical on Monday.

With a six-year contract to be signed once given the green light, the Reds are committing to up to £85 million for the 22-year-old.

Benfica confirmed that the transfer is worth a guaranteed £64.02m (€75m), with a further £21.34m (€25m) in performance-related add-ons.

The total fee could then rise to £85.36m should Nunez thrive at Anfield, creating a comfortable buffer to the existing record signing of Virgil van Dijk (£75m).

But what will trigger the £21.34m in add-ons?

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Benfica's Darwin Nunez during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Two Portuguese outlets, Record and O Jogo, have claimed that the first £4.3m will come after Nunez makes just 10 appearances.

A further £8.5m will then follow after 60 games for Liverpool, with the final £8.5m to “depend on the individual and collective performance of the team throughout the contract.”

It falls in line with what the Times‘ Paul Joyce previously reported, with £12.8m expected to have been linked to appearances and £8.5m for performance, both individual and team.

With 60 appearances alone, Nunez would topple Liverpool’s existing club-record fee and you would expect that to come to fruition, meaning Benfica are expected to bank, at the very least, £76.8m.

Nunez is the second biggest transfer for Portuguese football, with Joao Felix holding the record after his €126m move to Atletico Madrid in 2019.

The Uruguayan, who scored 34 goals in 41 appearances in 2021/22, is currently on his way to complete his medical before his official unveiling as Liverpool’s latest signing.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments