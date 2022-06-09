Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
“Thanks for everything” – Liverpool fans bid farewell to legend Divock Origi

Divock Origi‘s departure has long been known to Liverpool fans but as the club released its retained list, it was time to again thank the Belgian for his eight years of service.

With his contract to expire at the end of the month, Origi will officially no longer be a Liverpool player and his exit comes after eight memorable years at Anfield.

The 27-year-old has written himself into club legend with his collection of goals against the likes of Barcelona, Tottenham, Everton and Wolves – providing us all with moments to cherish.

A much-adored figure by fans and his teammates, Origi also had plenty of love come his way from Jurgen Klopp.

“He is and will be, for me, forever a Liverpool legend,” Klopp said prior to the end of the season.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 7, 2019: Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates scoring the fourth goal with team-mates during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“One of the most important players I ever had, that sounds completely strange with the amount of games he had but it was, and is, a pure joy to work together with him.”

And with Liverpool now having confirmed their list of the seven released players this summer, fans were quick to thank Origi for the memories he’s given us all:

With his Liverpool journey now over, Origi is expected to join AC Milan and start a new chapter of his career having won everything on offer with the Reds.

All the best, Divock!

