Divock Origi‘s departure has long been known to Liverpool fans but as the club released its retained list, it was time to again thank the Belgian for his eight years of service.

With his contract to expire at the end of the month, Origi will officially no longer be a Liverpool player and his exit comes after eight memorable years at Anfield.

The 27-year-old has written himself into club legend with his collection of goals against the likes of Barcelona, Tottenham, Everton and Wolves – providing us all with moments to cherish.

A much-adored figure by fans and his teammates, Origi also had plenty of love come his way from Jurgen Klopp.

“He is and will be, for me, forever a Liverpool legend,” Klopp said prior to the end of the season.

“One of the most important players I ever had, that sounds completely strange with the amount of games he had but it was, and is, a pure joy to work together with him.”

And with Liverpool now having confirmed their list of the seven released players this summer, fans were quick to thank Origi for the memories he’s given us all:

Thanks for the best of memories, @DivockOrigi x pic.twitter.com/V7D9gAvfUz — Dreadfully Drawn ? (@DreadfullyDrawn) June 9, 2022

Legends are made from big moments and stories, not just numbers, so Divock is definitely a legend for me. Karius finally gets to go his way, hope he finds a good home. Had hopes for Ojo and Woodburn, difficult to pinpoint exactly why they didn't progress more. https://t.co/Rt0GlsYd70 — Red (@TaintlessRed) June 9, 2022

Divock Origi will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June. Thank you for an incredible eight years of service and leaving us with so many special memories. @DivockOrigi, Liverpool legend ?? pic.twitter.com/pJGngLUcyI — LFC FAN NEWS Mauritius (@LFCfanNewsMU) June 9, 2022

Thank you for everything, Divock Origi. My hero my mate. — Utkarsh Joshi (@UtkarshJos) June 9, 2022

Thank you for an incredible eight years of service and leaving us with so many special memories. Divock Origi, Liverpool legend ? pic.twitter.com/qEmt8TCZ6E — RakAnfield (@RakaAndhikaFeb1) June 9, 2022

Often think Divock Origi is undersold in being called a 'cult hero'. Incredible how many special and important moments he gave us, and how many times he fought back from the brink to rescue his own career. A genuine Liverpool legend ?? https://t.co/OttXC9Kgnk — Riley Beveridge (@RileyBev) June 9, 2022

What a servant, what a player, what a man. Given us some of the best nights of our lives. I’ll fuckin love him forever!! Good luck big Div lad ?? LEGEND @DivockOrigi https://t.co/h0uXZMj14T — Scouse Republic (@ScouseRepublic) June 9, 2022

Divock Origi,our #UCL hero,a man who made so many memories with our club and gave us moments we will never forget! Thank you Divock #LFC https://t.co/AEO2NuDRrz pic.twitter.com/JRazwK5emC — Alek (@Kloppmightyreds) June 9, 2022

Thank you for everything. You made our dreams come true so many times. See you at future legends games Div ?? — D ? (@decayingcactus) June 9, 2022

With his Liverpool journey now over, Origi is expected to join AC Milan and start a new chapter of his career having won everything on offer with the Reds.

All the best, Divock!