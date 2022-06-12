Liverpool are to rubber-stamp a £64 million deal, potentially rising to £85m, for Darwin Nunez, and his arrival is one that will see the Reds’ attack bolstered and even evolve with his presence.

The Uruguayan is to undergo a medical on Monday after Benfica and Liverpool found middle ground over an initial £64 million deal, with a further £21 million in add-ons.

With the deal now only needing the formalities to make it official, eyes are firmly turning towards what Nunez will inject into this prolific Liverpool side.

His arrival will come as an evolution for Jurgen Klopp, with a possible system change to 4-2-3-1 certainly in the cards thanks to Nunez’s presence, who is prolific in his own right.

Nunez scored 34 goals in 41 appearances for Benfica last season and while Reds got to see two of those strikes come against Liverpool, there’s plenty of interest in what his impact will be.

And BT Sport offer a glimpse at just that, showcasing ‘the best of’ Nunez in their highlight reel, with his pace, finishing and movement all on show.

The highlights include Nunez’s time in the Champions League, a competition he has played 11 games in across 2021/22, including a qualifier, with a return of 11 goals and one assist.

The Uruguayan has notched those goals against Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Ajax and, of course, two came against Liverpool, stepping up when Benfica needed him most.

As for his domestic record, Nunez finished the Primeira Liga as the top scorer with 26 goals, and he is not trigger shy when in range of the goal.

Nunez is comfortable playing up top on his own or with a partner, and on the left wing, offering versatility that Klopp will certainly tap into.