Thiago withdraws from international duty due to injury

Thiago was called up to represent Spain for the first time since last summer’s European Championships, only for injury to force his withdrawal this month.

The Spaniard was touch and go for the Champions League final only days ago, with an Achilles injury offering a constant question of if he will, or won’t be fit.

With a scare in the warmup at the Stade de France, it appeared as though Naby Keita would replace him in the XI after showing discomfort in the warm-up.

He did start, however, and played 77 minutes of the final before being replaced as Liverpool chased the game, no doubt giving Spain hopes of his presence this month.

But the Spanish Football Federation have now announced that the 31-year-old is not to partake in any of their four Nations League fixtures this month due to a “muscle injury to the back of his right leg.”

It sounds like it could be the same injury that first reared its head against Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season, just 10 days ago.

Spain are due to play Portugal (June 1), the Czech Republic (June 5 and 12) and Switzerland (June 9) in the Nations League, but Thiago‘s injury ensures his wait for another cap goes on.

The midfielder last played for his country in the Euro 2020 semi-final against Italy last July, with his departure from the Spanish camp expected after their game on Thursday.

The hope is now that it can be a swift recovery for Thiago as he takes a break from the relentless schedule after a remarkable season for Liverpool, ready for pre-season starting on July 4.