LONDON, ENGLAND - Friday, November 12, 2021: England's Trent Alexander­Arnold during the pre-match warm-up before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifying Group I match between England and Albania at Wembley Stadium. England won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Trent Alexander-Arnold shuns the national anthem – and Liverpool fans love it

Trent Alexander-Arnold lined up for England in their shock 1-0 loss to Hungary on Saturday, with the Liverpool right-back not singing the national anthem.

It was a tough defeat for the Three Lions, played in strange circumstances as 36,000 fans attended a behind-closed-doors game due to a FIFA loophole overriding UEFA’s ban for racism.

But one of the biggest talking points from the loss in Budapest came as the England team sang the national anthem – this being the Queen’s platinum jubilee weekend.

While the likes of Declan Rice and Mason Mount belted out God Save the Queen, Alexander-Arnold stood silent, enraging loyal England supporters in the process.

It should have come as no surprise, with the Scouser explaining his and the city’s stance on the national anthem in a recent interview with the Guardian.

“It’s the city, as a whole, not just Liverpool fans,” he pointed out.

“They remember what the city’s been through and how Liverpool feels regarding the establishment and how we’ve been treated over the years.

“It’s that feeling of being let down by people in charge and that we haven’t been treated justly.”

But this simple act, and the furious reaction, has delighted many Liverpool fans.

Beyond events prior to kickoff, which also saw a crowd full of young Hungarians boo as England took the knee, it was a mixed evening for Alexander-Arnold.

At times, particularly in the defensive third, he looked sluggish – and understandably so given Liverpool’s 63rd and final game of the season was only a week previous – but he also produced a number of outstanding deliveries from the right.

He was replaced on the hour, with Reece James coming on and conceding the decisive penalty within two minutes.

