When and where are Liverpool FC’s 6 pre-season fixtures?

Liverpool have six confirmed games taking place before their Premier League opener, in five different countries.

As is now the case in modern football, the gap between one season and the next seemingly grows smaller by the year and it is no different this time around.

It means Liverpool’s return is to be here before you know it, with Jurgen Klopp‘s squad making their pre-season return on July 4.

They then have a busy schedule before Fulham awaits in the Premier League opener on August 6, with six pre-season games confirmed, including trips to Thailand, Singapore, Austria and Germany.

It will be another important summer for the Reds as they look to build on their achievements from last season, with a bright start needed in what is a campaign disrupted by the World Cup.

So, what pre-season fixtures are currently locked in? Let’s take a look.

Game 1 – vs. Man United

When: Tuesday, July 12 – 2pm (BST), 8pm local time

Where: Rajamangala National Stadium – Bangkok, Thailand

Game 2 – vs. Crystal Palace

When: Friday, July 15 – 1.35pm | 8.35pm local time

Where: Singapore National Stadium – Singapore

Game 3 – vs. RB Leipzig

When: Thursday, July 21 – 6.15pm | 7.15pm local time

Where: Red Bull Arena – Leipzig, Germany

Game 4 – vs. Salzburg

When: Wednesday, July 27 – 7pm | 8pm local time

Where: Red Bull Arena – Salzburg, Austria

Game 5 – vs. Man City (Community Shield)

When: Saturday, July 30 – 5pm

Where: King Power Stadium – Leicester

Game 6 – vs. Strasbourg

When: Sunday, July 31 – 7.30pm

Where: Anfield