When and where are Liverpool FC’s 6 pre-season fixtures?

Liverpool have six confirmed games taking place before their Premier League opener, in five different countries.
As is now the case in modern football, the gap between one season and the next seemingly grows smaller by the year and it is no different this time around.
It means Liverpool’s return is to be here before you know it, with Jurgen Klopp‘s squad making their pre-season return on July 4.
They then have a busy schedule before Fulham awaits in the Premier League opener on August 6, with six pre-season games confirmed, including trips to Thailand, Singapore, Austria and Germany.
It will be another important summer for the Reds as they look to build on their achievements from last season, with a bright start needed in what is a campaign disrupted by the World Cup.
So, what pre-season fixtures are currently locked in? Let’s take a look.
Game 1 – vs. Man United
When: Tuesday, July 12 – 2pm (BST), 8pm local time
Where: Rajamangala National Stadium – Bangkok, Thailand
Game 2 – vs. Crystal Palace
When: Friday, July 15 – 1.35pm | 8.35pm local time
Where: Singapore National Stadium – Singapore
Game 3 – vs. RB Leipzig
When: Thursday, July 21 – 6.15pm | 7.15pm local time
Where: Red Bull Arena – Leipzig, Germany
Game 4 – vs. Salzburg
When: Wednesday, July 27 – 7pm | 8pm local time
Where: Red Bull Arena – Salzburg, Austria
Game 5 – vs. Man City (Community Shield)
When: Saturday, July 30 – 5pm
Where: King Power Stadium – Leicester
Game 6 – vs. Strasbourg
When: Sunday, July 31 – 7.30pm
Where: Anfield
Liverpool’s pre-season dates, 2022
July 4 – First day back at Kirkby
July 9 – Fly to Far East
TBC – Open training in Bangkok, Thailand
July 12 – Man United (Thailand), 2pm
July 14 – Open training in Kallang, Singapore
July 15 – Crystal Palace (Singapore), 1.35pm
July 16 – Leave Far East – likely head straight to Germany or Austria
July 21 – RB Leipzig (Germany), 6.15pm
July 27 – Red Bull Salzburg (Austria), 7pm
July 30 – Man City (Community Shield), 5pm
July 31 – Strasbourg (Anfield), 7.30pm
August 6 – Premier League starts – Fulham (A), 12.30pm
* All times BST.
