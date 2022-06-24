The arrival of the Liverpool team generates great excitement on matchdays at Anfield, but when does the bus arrive and where can you see it?

There have been some memorable welcomes for the Liverpool team bus at Anfield in recent years.

Fans are particularly keen to greet the players for big European nights or important Premier League encounters.

Here, we explain where you can welcome the team bus on matchdays.

Where does the bus come in?

The Liverpool team bus, it’s actually two buses as of 2022, arrives down Anfield Road to the corner of the Main Stand and Anfield Road End.

It then enters the stadium and parks up by the player’s entrance, neither of which are accessible to supporters.

Stewards ensure the roads close to Anfield are kept clear and the bus is escorted into the stadium.

How long before a match does the bus arrive?

Typically, the bus will arrive at Anfield just 75 minutes before kickoff. Get there around 90 minutes before kickoff is our advice.

Can fans welcome the bus on arrival?

Yes. Supporters are able to greet the coach on Anfield Road and the surrounding streets.

For the biggest games, supporters create a sea of red as the team arrives, lining the streets with flags and flares as the bus nears the stadium.

Plans are sometimes organised among supporters to welcome the team at certain times in certain areas.

Some Liverpool players have filmed the scenes from inside the bus in the past.

What does the bus look like?

You can’t miss it.

Having travelled in a black, neutral coach with no Liverpool branding prior to Jurgen Klopp‘s arrival, the manager decided he wanted something that stood out and represented the club in a clearer fashion.

The bus is bright red with the words ‘We Are Liverpool’ and ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ printed across the sides.

It was first introduced in January 2017 and remains the coach the Liverpool team travels on for home and away matches.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the team have actually arrived in two coaches – the red one and the black undecorated one.

Does the Anfield Road End redevelopment change anything?

It is highly unlikely that the bus will change its course or arrive in a different area as the redevelopment of the Anfield Road End nears completion.

After construction is complete, Anfield Road itself will allow cars from the other direction again, where the team bus used to arrive from, driving past The Arkles pub, so the entry route could change back to that again.

Work on the stand remains on track to be completed in the summer of 2023.