Liverpool have set their return date for pre-season training this summer, with players to have a minimum of at least three weeks off.

The domestic season has come to a close and while 10 senior players have headed off on their holidays, a further 19 have joined their national teams to extend their campaigns.

It comes after a relentless season fighting on all fronts until the very end, with 63 games more than keeping Jurgen Klopp‘s squad busy.

But those Reds selected for international duty now have a mix of Nations League, World Cup and AFCON qualifiers and friendly fixtures to navigate as fatigue is allowed to pile on.

And now the schedule for 2022/23 is taking shape, as according to the Athletic’s James Pearce, Liverpool will reconvene for pre-season on Monday, July 4.

The date comes 37 days after the Champions League final and 20 days following the last international fixture for any Reds player.

That will ensure those not partaking in summer internationals will enjoy a five-week break, while others will have a certain three weeks with the promise of more.

With the schedule moved forward to accommodate the World Cup later in the year, the summer break is condensed and the trip to the Far East provides a marker for any extended holidays.

The Reds meet Man United in Bangkok on July 12 and players will need to have returned a handful of days prior to that pre-season fixture, one would assume.

Liverpool’s pre-season schedule is also expected to see them enjoy another European training camp and the Community Shield against Man City is already confirmed for July 31, the week preceding the Premier League‘s opening weekend.