Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

13 photos from Liverpool’s stunning Austria training base

Liverpool are stepping up their preparations for the new season in the Austrian mountains, and these photos prove just how beautiful the scenery really is.

The Reds are being pushed to their limits by Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff in Austria, but at least the views are good!

After a 5-0 victory against RB Leipzig last Thursday, Liverpool headed straight to Salzburg, Austria for a week-long training camp.

It’s a trip Klopp has always valued highly. A change of scenery from the AXA Training Centre, excellent facilities and no other external distractions.

These photos from day three of the Reds’ latest trip show off the beautiful surroundings in all their glory.

SAALFELDEN, AUSTRIA - Sunday, July 24, 2022: A general view of Liverpool's training ground during the club's pre-season training camp in Austria. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SAALFELDEN, AUSTRIA - Sunday, July 24, 2022: A general view of Liverpool's training ground during the club's pre-season training camp in Austria. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Not a bad place for a kickabout!

The camp is set in Saalfelden, in the Salzburg region of Austria.

SAALFELDEN, AUSTRIA - Sunday, July 24, 2022: A general view of Liverpool's training ground during the club's pre-season training camp in Austria. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SAALFELDEN, AUSTRIA - Sunday, July 24, 2022: A general view of Liverpool's training ground during the club's pre-season training camp in Austria. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The players often cycle through the mountains and arrive for training on their bikes, but that wasn’t the case on Sunday morning, as they were put through a gruelling running session in the sunshine.

SAALFELDEN, AUSTRIA - Sunday, July 24, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold arrives before a training session during the club's pre-season training camp in Austria. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There was a sighting of Kaide Gordon, who has been ruled out through injury since the latter stages of last season, but could be close to a return to action, having been included in the Reds’ 31-man squad for the camp.

SAALFELDEN, AUSTRIA - Sunday, July 24, 2022: Liverpool's Andy Robertson (L) and Kaide Gordon arrive before a training session during the club's pre-season training camp in Austria. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SAALFELDEN, AUSTRIA - Sunday, July 24, 2022: Liverpool's Isaac Mabaya arrives before a training session during the club's pre-season training camp in Austria. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SAALFELDEN, AUSTRIA - Sunday, July 24, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp arrives before a training session during the club's pre-season training camp in Austria. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mohamed Salah was all smiles on arrival, having scored in each of Liverpool’s last two pre-season friendlies against Crystal Palace and Leipzig.

The Egyptian also stood out in a strikers training drill during Saturday’s session at the camp.

SAALFELDEN, AUSTRIA - Sunday, July 24, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah arrives before a training session during the club's pre-season training camp in Austria. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SAALFELDEN, AUSTRIA - Sunday, July 24, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson arrives before a training session during the club's pre-season training camp in Austria. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SAALFELDEN, AUSTRIA - Sunday, July 24, 2022: Liverpool's Joël Matip arrives before a training session during the club's pre-season training camp in Austria. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SAALFELDEN, AUSTRIA - Sunday, July 24, 2022: Liverpool's Curtis Jones arrives before a training session during the club's pre-season training camp in Austria. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SAALFELDEN, AUSTRIA - Sunday, July 24, 2022: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté arrives before a training session during the club's pre-season training camp in Austria. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments