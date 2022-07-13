Luke Chambers was one of five youngsters to be given his “first taste” of senior football as Liverpool lost 4-0 to Man United, with the 17-year-old eager for more.

Though the Reds pre-season opener ended in a frustrating defeat, it was still a productive evening in Bangkok as 32 players got minutes in the tank.

Among those to feature against United was Chambers, who started alongside fellow academy youngster Isaac Mabaya in a side also including the likes of Luis Diaz, Jordan Henderson and Fabio Carvalho.

The teenager was largely impressive throughout a solid half-hour showing, despite Liverpool conceding twice while he was on the pitch.

And speaking to LFCTV after the game, Chambers set his stall out for a continued role in the senior side.

“That’s one of my goals, trying to be around the first team as much as I can,” he said.

“And when I do get opportunities, I can take them as best as I can.”

He added: “It wasn’t the result we wanted, but I think the lads and I can take a lot of experience out it and I think it’s been a really good lesson for me.

“It’s something new with all the fans. Putting yourself up against the best is what I wanted.

“I think it’s been a really good test for me and I took a lot out of the game.”

Chambers is more familiar with the low-key scenes of a Saturday morning at the academy than playing in front of thousands of supporters in Thailand, with this pre-season an eye-opening experience.

But the versatile defender, who played at left-back on Tuesday, is relishing that “first taste” of senior football.

“It drives you for more,” he continued.

“I think when you get your first taste in front of a lot of fans, you just want to play in front of them all the time. It’s something to strive towards.”

It is a credit to Jurgen Klopp and his staff that a large portion of the travelling squad in the Far East is comprised of academy players, and Chambers revealed his advice before kickoff.

“He just said ‘go and enjoy yourself, do what you always do’,” the teenager explained.

“To the boys he just said ‘go and enjoy it, put 100 percent into it’ and I think that we did.”

But Klopp is not the only guiding influence out in Asia, with Chambers paying tribute to the squad’s leaders for “setting the standards.”

“Having the likes of Hendo and Milly around you to guide you and set the standards of the group is really good,” he said.

“I think you can take a lot off them and take it back to the academy. They drive all the standards.”

Chambers also outlined the value of calling up groups of youngsters, rather than one or two, with it easing them out of their comfort zone rather than throwing them in.

“Me and Isaac were in the starting team,” he said.

“We’ve been playing together since we were nine and 10, so having someone there next to you does boost your confidence.

“Being around some of your team-mates you know really well, you can express yourself a bit more with them around you.”

It is likely that Chambers is given another opportunity to impress on Friday, as he savours every moment of the first-team tour.

“Off to Singapore tomorrow, that should be good,” he concluded, “and I’m looking forward to the next game against Crystal Palace.”