It is the day before matchday and Liverpool have been busy in training in Austria on Tuesday, while the club have announced two new contracts.

Alisson “close” to returning, but not yet

Liverpool are preparing for their fourth friendly of the summer, against Salzburg on Wednesday night, but Alisson is still not ready to return to full training.

Jurgen Klopp provided an injury update following the first training session of the day, confirming that his No. 1 is “close” to rejoining the squad but not just yet.

“Obviously Diogo [Jota] is not here, that’s clear,” he told the club’s official website.

“But from the boys who are injured but are here, Ali is the closest – definitely not for Salzburg but then we will see. He is close to get back I think.

“It’s now 2pm and between now and 5pm I will wait for messages and see who can train this afternoon properly. Then the game tomorrow, we will see.”

There were no injury problems apparent from Liverpool’s follow-up session, with Alisson working with the ball but not joining small-sided games as Adrian, Fabian Mrozek and Harvey Davies fill in.

3 things today: 2 new contracts and interest in Bobby

Luke Chambers has followed up his role in pre-season by signing a new long-term contract

As has LFC Women goalkeeper Rachael Laws, after her Golden Glove campaign last time out

Roberto Firmino is subject of interest from Juventus, claim GOAL in Brazil, with a year left on his contract

