Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

2 new contracts and Klopp’s injury update – Latest Liverpool FC news

It is the day before matchday and Liverpool have been busy in training in Austria on Tuesday, while the club have announced two new contracts.

 

Alisson “close” to returning, but not yet

Liverpool are preparing for their fourth friendly of the summer, against Salzburg on Wednesday night, but Alisson is still not ready to return to full training.

Jurgen Klopp provided an injury update following the first training session of the day, confirming that his No. 1 is “close” to rejoining the squad but not just yet.

“Obviously Diogo [Jota] is not here, that’s clear,” he told the club’s official website.

“But from the boys who are injured but are here, Ali is the closest – definitely not for Salzburg but then we will see. He is close to get back I think.

“It’s now 2pm and between now and 5pm I will wait for messages and see who can train this afternoon properly. Then the game tomorrow, we will see.”

There were no injury problems apparent from Liverpool’s follow-up session, with Alisson working with the ball but not joining small-sided games as Adrian, Fabian Mrozek and Harvey Davies fill in.

 

3 things today: 2 new contracts and interest in Bobby

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Tuesday, July 12, 2022: Liverpool players line-up for a team group photograph before the Bangkok Century Cup pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at the Rajamangala National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Luke Chambers has followed up his role in pre-season by signing a new long-term contract
  • As has LFC Women goalkeeper Rachael Laws, after her Golden Glove campaign last time out
  • Roberto Firmino is subject of interest from Juventus, claim GOAL in Brazil, with a year left on his contract

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, May 25, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold wearing sensors on his head from Neuro11 during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Set-piece specialists neuro11 are back working with Liverpool for pre-season

  • One Liverpool staff member has gone viral for his rendition of Vanilla Ice’s ‘Ice Ice Baby’!

 

Latest Transfer Talk

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 26, 2019: Leicester City's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel complains to the assistant referee during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Bayern Munich have paid £24.1 million to sign 17-year-old striker Mathys Tel from Rennes, report Sky Sports

  • The Athletic relay word that Leicester, who are yet to make a signing this summer, could lose Kasper Schmeichel to Nice

  • Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes were in Manchester today to discuss his future, with Man United even wheeling Alex Ferguson in to help the situation – desperate much?

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

It might not have the same ring to it, but we love it all the same…

England take on Sweden in the semi-finals of the Women’s Euros tonight, kicking off at 8pm on BBC One.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments