Liverpool are back in Austria for an important training camp as the countdown to the new season starts in earnest, and there were a few things we spotted from the first session.

“I don’t think any of us look forward to Austria,” Robertson admitted after the win over RB Leipzig.

“It’s always where it gets ramped up a little bit, it’s always that wee bit harder, but so important.”

Just two weeks out from the start of the Premier League season, it is certainly important and Jurgen Klopp‘s squad will be put through their paces over the next week before their return to England.

It is a time that is just for them and they will utilise every single moment to continue to build the foundations for what is to come.

And they enjoyed their first session in Austria on Friday, here is what we spotted.

Back on the bikes

The picturesque Saalfelden, Austria, is readily frequented by Klopp’s side and this year is no different, ensuring their pre-training rituals continue.

And that includes riding a bike to training, and with some of the intense sessions they are bound to have, you would dread having to ride it back!

Some always look a little more certain on two wheels than others and the manager’s bid to cut it close to the cameraman was almost a little too close, in the end, he had to stop himself from swearing.

For Fabio Carvalho the issue with the bike had more to do with his helmet “messing up my hair.”

A few missing faces

The Reds’ first session in Austria came a day after their 5-0 win at RB Leipzig, meaning there were a few familiar faces that were missing.

Klopp named a 31-man squad for the training camp and seven of those who played on Thursday were absent from the first outdoor session: Adrian, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez.

There was also no sign of Alisson, Calvin Ramsay and Kaide Gordon as they each continue to work their way back to full fitness following injury.

Rondo banter

“Oh my days, this is so nice” is what Jordan Henderson had to say as Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas found themself in the middle of a one-touch rondo, no doubt looking for a reaction.

While Joel Matip had a different one altogether as he debated who was at fault with Tsimikas, but the centre-back felt strongly that “it was a slow ball, it was not even hard.”

You just have to love Joel.

Thiago and Diaz show skills

Thiago and Luis Diaz were full of smiles throughout the session and finished off with an impressive show of skill as they did keepie uppies together.

The control and touch is a sight to behold and so were Thiago‘s new boots, a remake of the 2004 Adidas Predators in black, gold and white – now there is some nostalgia for you!

This is the first pre-season for Diaz and after settling in without delay after making the move in January, you only sense his understanding and influence is to be taken up a notch this summer.

The Spaniard, meanwhile, did carry an injury into his summer break and building a strong foundation will be key for him as Liverpool needs him as a consistent option in midfield.

They’re both looking fit and strong and an understanding between those two on the field will only spell danger for the opposition.