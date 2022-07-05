Liverpool take on Crystal Palace in their second pre-season friendly on Friday, with five players missing from the squad to play at the Singapore National Stadium.

The Reds will kick off their final game of the Far East tour at 1.35pm (BST), with Jurgen Klopp naming a strong starting lineup to play Palace.

While the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Virgil van Dijk are in line to play the second half, there are opportunities for Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and more from the start.

However, five players are absent from the squad in Singapore, with one confirmed as injured and four others picking up knocks in training.

Diogo Jota was already expected to sit out another game due to a hamstring problem, while there were concerns over Alisson after a minor issue emerged on Thursday.

But Joe Gomez has also been ruled out, along with the academy duo of Melkamu Frauendorf and Tom Hill.

There is a 21-man bench as a result, with Klopp likely to use the majority of those throughout the 90 minutes this afternoon.

It is almost certain that the manager will make 10 changes at half-time, with Salah, Nunez and Van Dijk all to come on along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Naby Keita and Fabio Carvalho

With the absence of Gomez, it is likely that Nat Phillips is turned to as part of what could be close to the first-choice XI for the campaign ahead.

Liverpool XI vs. Crystal Palace: Adrian; Milner, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas; Henderson, Elliott, Jones; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diaz, Firmino

Substitutes: Mrozek, H.Davies, Van Dijk, Phillips, Williams, Van den Berg, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Chambers, Mabaya, Norris, Thiago, Fabinho, Keita, Carvalho, Morton, Bajcetic, Clarkson, Salah, Nunez, Clark