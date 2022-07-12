There is so much to do around Liverpool and near Anfield on a matchday, so which local businesses should you be checking out on your next visit?

From food and drink to clothes and merchandise, there are some fantastic independently run businesses in the Anfield area that are extremely popular on matchdays.

Here, we list some of the best places you should be visiting on your next trip to watch the Reds!

Homebaked

Just across the road from the Kop, Homebaked is famous for its award-winning pies and is the perfect place for a bite to eat before a game.

A fabulous non-profit, community-owned bakery, it serves up pies, jam scones, cakes and excellent coffee. A must-visit.

Their Shankly Pie is a particular fan favourite and was named one of the best in Britain back in 2020.

Hat, Scarf or a Badge

An independent outlet based on Walton Breck Road in Anfield, stocking Liverpool FC related clothes and merchandise, from their own unique designs, T-shirts, hats, scarves and badges.

It’s all unofficial merchandise and aims to offer different options from what you’ll see in the official LFC stores.

The shop is only available on a matchday and opens around three hours before kickoff.

Sing Fong

Another fan favourite for pre- and post-match grub.

Sing Fong is a chippy and Chinese takeaway based on Walton Breck Road, opposite the Kop end.

Their salt and pepper chips are worth the visit alone, not to forget their curry sauce. Sublime.

Georgie Porgy Cafe

Early kickoff? In need of some breakfast before the game? Look no further than Georgie Porgy.

The cafe is just a stone’s throw from the stadium, serving up all-day breakfasts and plenty of other excellent options if you’re in need of some scran on matchday.

Find them at 220 Walton Breck Road.

EverPool Diner

As the name suggests, the Everpool Diner is designed to appeal to both Liverpool and Everton fans, but is based outside the gates of Anfield.

The diner serves up your typical matchday favourites, including hot dogs and burgers.

If you’re after something quick and easy as you take a stroll around the ground, this fits the bill nicely.

Wok On

A noodle bar located on Oakfield Road, with another branch in Aintree.

Wok On offers freshly cooked noodles, a large range of salt and pepper dishes and plenty more.

It’s well worth a visit.

Fanzine – Red All Over The Land

RAOTL is the last remaining print fanzine relating to the fortunes of Liverpool FC.

Available for £2, you can purchase the latest issue around Anfield on matchday. It usually includes plenty of Bluenose mockery!

We’d highly recommend buying a copy and supporting a lifelong Red and excellent local business.