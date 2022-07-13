Liverpool FC have a formidable global presence, an adoring fanbase that dreams of the day they can see the team play, and for those in Singapore, it means everything.

A pre-season tour may focus on the happenings on the pitch and training track, but each and every time they provide fans around the world the chance to see their team in the flesh, likely for the very first time.

Late nights, early mornings and everything in between is the regular schedule for those supporting Liverpool from afar, each fan with their own traditions and superstitions while doing so.

So you can imagine the emotions when Liverpool travel and arrives in town, as they have done so in Bangkok and now Singapore, an experience that, in most cases, can be hard to put into words.

It really does mean everything and This Is Anfield spoke to Farhan, from Singapore and the official Liverpool Supporters Club Singapore East, about the special feeling of having the Reds so close to home.

“A dream come true”

“It is definitely a dream come true not only for me but also the thousands of Liverpool fans from Singapore to have the team play a match here.

“Not all of us have the privilege to travel all the way to Anfield to watch a match and so being able to see the team, who have won every possible trophy, is going to be such a joy for all of us.

“We will cherish every moment of it!”

Farhan has been a Red since the age of nine, inspired to follow the club by the likes of Ian Rush, John Barnes and Sir Kenny Dalglish, with his first Liverpool kit in 1990 sealing the deal.

Anfield has called and he has answered but not while Liverpool was on the pitch doing the business, that has only come while the Reds have been on tour.

From that alone, you can appreciate just what it means to have Liverpool in town.

For Fahan, “the club is family” and above all, “it is not just a football club; it is a community that does good things together.”

And while the matchday routines may look a little different to what it does closer to Liverpool’s spiritual home at Anfield, Fahan was eager to stress global Reds are just like everyone else.

“Like other supporters around the world, we are ‘normal’ supporters and we are privileged to be a small part of the Liverpool family,” he said.

“The only difference for supporters in this region is that midweek games mean waking up at 3am and watching our beloved Reds live at Anfield, just a few 18,000 kilometres away!”

This time, though, the show is on Farhan and Singapore’s doorstep, 13 years on from the club’s last visit.

“Wish they were here longer!”

Back in 2001, Singapore became the first country in Asia to stage a Liverpool match, when Gerard Houllier’s side made the trip and Emile Heskey and Michael Owen were on the scoresheet.

In 2009, the Reds, wearing black, won the ‘Lion Cup’ against Singapore but few would have expected that it would be 13 years until the club returned.

“The last time Liverpool came to our shores was in 2009, this visit is well overdue and we are so glad that the Reds are finally making a stop here,” Farhan said.

“This is also the first major football event after the pandemic without any form of measures, I just wish the visit was longer!”

As you’d expect, there is plenty of excitement from Singapore Reds for Liverpool’s visit and their clash against Crystal Palace, an occasion that will see dreams realised.

For Farhan, “seeing the new signings and younger players in action” has the anticipation rising, but it is “watching Jurgen Klopp and the Reds up close in the flesh” that has him eagerly awaiting the match.

“It’s going to be euphoric to hear You’ll Never Walk and there will be plenty of pride and excitement when I sing it with alongside all the other Singapore Liverpool fans!

“It will not be difficult to spot a Red throughout the day either, enjoying the good food, weather and atmosphere!”

While Liverpool may not be playing for points or to reach the next stage of a competition, in Farhan’s words it is still very much “a dream come true.”

This is what it means and it is always a joy to see Reds around the world catch a glimpse at a team some of us are lucky to see week in and week out.

Give them a show, Reds!

Thanks once more to Farhan for sharing.