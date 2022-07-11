Tyler Morton enjoyed a breakthrough year last time out, making nine appearances and showcasing the promise he has for Liverpool in the long term.

The 19-year-old was one of a number of brilliant stories to emerge from the remarkable 2021/22 season, making the most of his opportunities.

Morton featured in every competition last season following his debut at Norwich in the League Cup, amassing over 540 minutes of action while training regularly with the senior team.

With a midfielder not to be signed this summer, further opportunities could present themselves for Morton in the year ahead and Jurgen Klopp has settled on his position in the side.

“By the way, Tyler Morton in training, incredible! He plays as a No. 8 now,” Klopp said during a sit-down with the written press at Kirkby.

“We don’t force him to play as a controlling No. 6 in a Premier League game. He’s training as an eight, and it’s like ‘wow, how good is that?!’ He’s still here.”

There had been reports that he could be in the mix for a loan move but Klopp’s words certainly suggest he is to remain in and around the first-team set-up in a role he favours.

Morton was on the end of some glowing reviews from Klopp last season, even as the manager looked to manage expectations.

“It was a big pleasure to watch the boy playing,” Klopp said after Morton’s 90-minute display at the San Siro against AC Milan in the Champions League.

“The football knowledge, the football brain he showed tonight was absolutely exceptional.”

And the phrase “absolutely exceptional” has been used for his displays in Liverpool’s pre-season so far, with Klopp telling Sky Sports that he has “definitely made the next steps.”

There is to be plenty of competition for Morton, especially if a change in formation is made, but opportunities are still likely to present themselves.