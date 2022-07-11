Jurgen Klopp has given a big hint of a formation change, mentioning a “new system” while discussing Liverpool’s midfield options.

The Reds have made three signings this summer, none of which have been in midfield but the arrival of Darwin Nunez has hinted at a possible change in systems from Klopp and co.

Nunez is more of a traditional forward option and opens the door to a 4-2-3-1 formation for the Reds, one that Klopp has utilised from time to time but without any consistency.

It was once favoured by Klopp whilst with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool could be set for a more lasting return in the coming season.

The flexibility in the squad allows for Liverpool to be unpredictable and the midfield brigade helps with just that, with Klopp singing their praises as part of a midfield defensive, while hinting at a change in formation.

“We can play a different system as well, where we might only need two midfielders,” Klopp told members of the written press during a sit-down interview.

“All these guys can play as a No. 10 in the new system.”

The words “in the new system” is as good of a hint as any and Klopp knows he has options aplenty for the No. 10 role from midfield and his existing forward options, not to mention those for a more roving or disciplined role.

The shift to a 4-2-3-1 would answer why the need for a new midfielder this summer is not as great, despite Liverpool having been in the hunt for Aurelien Tchouameni.

The boss said of his midfield options: “We can go through it. Where do you want to start?

“So, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“Now you tell me what kind of player are we missing? One who is offensive, 1.95m and arrives into the box to head balls in? OK, apart from that!

“We have three players in the squad who can easily play as a No. 6 – Fabinho, of course, but Hendo and Milly played it fine.

“Creativity? If we bring in a player just for that, we immediately make it more difficult for Harvey, Curtis and Fabio.

“They can all play different positions as well, of course, Curtis can play a line higher and Harvey and Fabio can play there too. Fine.

With the players Klopp listed above, Liverpool clearly feel they have more than enough depth and can wait until 2023 to land their next-generation midfielder and in the meantime, the Reds will continue to evolve tactically.