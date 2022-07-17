Liverpool have agreed the sale of out-of-favour centre-back Ben Davies, with the club standing to make a £3.2 million profit on the ex-Preston defender.

Davies joined the Reds from Preston in the winter window in 2021, but never made a first-team appearance for the club bar two brief outings last pre-season.

Left out of the travelling squad for the tour of Asia this month, the 26-year-old was permitted to seek a permanent exit as clubs in England and Scotland weighed up bids.

Early on Sunday, it emerged that Rangers were interested in a deal for the Englishman, in the wake of Calvin Bassey’s £20 million switch to Ajax.

And the evening brought news from the Merseyside press, including the Times‘ Paul Joyce, that Liverpool had agreed a £4 million package with the Glasgow club.

Davies will now be permitted to discuss personal terms with Rangers and, all being well, undergo a medical ahead of a permanent move to Scotland.

It will mark the end of a frustrating year-and-a-half for the defender, who spent last term on loan at Sheffield United but struggled to command a regular role.

Blackburn, Stoke, Middlesbrough, Burnley and Celtic were also touted with moves for Davies, but it seems likely he will now join Rangers.

Liverpool paid just £500,000 to sign Davies from Preston, with a further £1.1 million negotiated in add-ons that will almost certainly not have been achieved.

The club already recouped that when Sheffield United agreed to pay a loan fee of £500,000 to take him to Bramall Lane, though they missed out on a further payout when the Blades failed to secure promotion.

Preston agreed a 20 percent sell-on clause back in 2021, however, which entitles them to £800,000.