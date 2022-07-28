Liverpool have confirmed their latest intake of first-year scholars for the academy ahead of 2022/23, including new signings in Ben Doak and Trent Kone-Doherty.

The new campaign is set to begin in less than two weeks, and like their first-team counterparts, those within the Liverpool academy are deep into pre-season.

For Barry Lewtas‘ under-21s there has been steady progress, with a 1-1 draw with Welsh side Caernarfon Town and a 6-0 defeat to Championship outfit Wigan followed by wins over Leeds (5-4), Kidderminster Harriers (3-1) and Fleetwood Town (4-1).

Meanwhile, Marc Bridge-Wilkinson has led the under-18s to four consecutive wins over the Robbie Fowler Academy (1-0), Port Vale (2-1), Carlisle (2-1) and Swansea (3-1).

There have been a number of new faces involved for both sides, and on Wednesday, Liverpool confirmed their intake of first-team scholars for the season ahead.

A total of 13 names have been promoted through the academy ranks, along with two new additions in Doak and Kone-Doherty, who have joined from Celtic and Derry City respectively.

They are both set to begin the campaign with the U18s, with Kone-Doherty already impressing during pre-season while Doak continues his recovery from injury.

The pair are joined by three other forwards in Keyrol Figueroa, Ranel Young and Spanish-born Elijah Izobodo John.

Figueroa is the son of former Wigan left-back Maynor Figueroa, and already made his debut for the U18s as an under-16s player last season.

Two more famous sons are part of the new scholarship group, namely attacking midfielders Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns, whose fathers Jason and Neil both have Premier League experience.

Midfielders Michael Laffey and Cody Pennington were both given a taste of U18s football last term but will step up on a full-time basis for 2022/23.

That is also the case for full-backs Josh Davidson, Francis Gyimah and Nathan Giblin, as well as centre-back Wellity Lucky, while ex-Chelsea defender Kerron Samuels is another first-year scholar.

Goalkeeper Nathan Morana completes the 15-man group, having already warmed the U18s’ bench last season ahead of a challenge for the No. 1 spot this time out.

Liverpool’s U21s are due to kick off the campaign at home to champions Man City on August 7, while the U18s begin the season the weekend after against Middlesbrough on August 13.