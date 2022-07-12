Liverpool confirm latest permanent exit as 21-year-old leaves

Liverpool have confirmed their fourth sale of the summer as under-21s captain Tom Clayton departs for League Two, ending a 13-year stay on Merseyside.

The Reds have already announced the departures of Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Neco Williams, with the ranks to be thinned throughout the rest of the summer.

Eight players have left on loan, while seven were released on July 1.

Clayton has become the latest to move on, then, with Liverpool confirming a permanent switch to League Two side Swindon Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Reds at under-9s level, wore the captain’s armband through last season with the under-23s, performing in a variety of roles including centre-back and defensive midfield.

But with no pathway to the first team clear, the Scotland youth international has left in pursuit of regular senior football.

Swindon finished sixth in League Two last time, but lost out to Port Vale in the playoff semi-finals, and will be looking to secure promotion this time around under Scott Lindsey.

“I’m so pleased to join Swindon,” Clayton told swindontownfc.co.uk.

“Having spoken to a number of people about the club before signing I knew this was the place I wanted to play my football and take the next step in my career, so it wasn’t a hard decision at all.

“I’m itching to get started and push myself hard here. I want to become a first-team regular and show the fans what I’m about.

“This is a great club with superb ambition, and I really want to be part of this exciting project moving forward.”

