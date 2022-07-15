Liverpool enjoyed a comfortable, if sweaty, evening as Jurgen Klopp used every player available in the second pre-season friendly in Asia, beating Crystal Palace 2-0.

Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace

Pre-season friendly (2), Singapore National Stadium

July 15, 2022

Goals

Henderson 12′ (assist – Elliott)

Salah 46′ (assist – Alexander-Arnold)

There was an acceptance, following Liverpool’s opening pre-season friendly, that a 4-0 loss to Man United was not a reflection on the progress made in the early weeks of training.

But there were positive signs during the follow-up in Singapore, as the Reds dominated a mediocre Palace side.

It was a strong lineup from the off, and Harvey Elliott was the inspiration throughout the first half, with it no surprise then he laid on the summer’s opening goal.

A smart pullback from the new No. 19 allowed a trademark finish from Jordan Henderson, and Elliott should have added another for Liverpool later on as the skewed wide following a smart move from James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

As is typical for players during pre-season, Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled up with injury late into the first half, with his place taken by the youngster Leighton Clarkson.

Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace

As expected, there were wholesale changes at the break, including a first-ever outing for goalkeeper Harvey Davies, who is set to serve as fourth choice throughout 2022/23.

Liverpool were 2-0 up within a minute of the restart, with the brilliant Mohamed Salah combining with Trent Alexander-Arnold and firing a right-footed effort that evaded Vicente Guaita via a deflection.

Darwin Nunez was the target for a number of hopeful balls as the Reds look to get their new team-mate off the mark, but it is clear the Uruguayan may take longer to settle.

A raft of further changes were to come with 12 minutes to play, with Salah and Fabio Carvalho the only players to keep their place as Klopp turned to academy representatives.

The game drifted as Liverpool maintained control, with the 2-0 victory a valuable exercise ahead of the return to Europe.

First half XI: Adrian; Milner, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas; Henderson, Elliott, Jones; Oxlade-Chamberlain (Clarkson 43’), Diaz, Firmino

Second half XI: H.Davies; Alexander-Arnold, Mabaya, Van den Berg, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Keita; Salah, Carvalho, Nunez

Third XI (78 mins): Mrozek; Mabaya, Williams, Phillips, Chambers; Bajcetic, Morton, Carvalho; Salah, Norris, Clark

Next match: RB Leipzig (N) – Pre-season friendly – Wednesday, July 27, 7pm (BST)