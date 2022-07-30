Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans hail “game-changing” Darwin Nunez – “Make a fail video out of that!”

Darwin Nunez made the best possible impact on his competitive debut for Liverpool, with supporters hailing his “game-changing” cameo against Man City.

Heading into the Community Shield, much of the narrative was built around the two strikers brought in by Liverpool and Man City over the summer.

Only one of those started, but Erling Haaland endured a tough evening for City, in particular as he blasted over the bar from six yards out with the goal gaping.

Nunez, though, came off the bench to brilliant effect: winning a penalty and scoring a header to seal a 3-1 victory for Liverpool.

Given the bizarre criticism of his first outings in pre-season against Man United and Crystal Palace, this was another emphatic response as the 23-year-old secured the first silverware of his time at Liverpool.

The Community Shield is far from the most prestigious of trophies, but it was a symbolic victory for Nunez – and the fans watching on.

Many took to Twitter following the win over City to hail Nunez’s impact.

In reality, there should be no forced narrative of Nunez vs. Haaland, but the rivalry between Liverpool and Man City, and the landscape of modern football fandom, certainly sets it up that way.

For Reds, though, the joy should simply be in their new No. 27 making his mark so soon after making the £85 million move from Benfica.

More of the same come August 6, please, Darwin!

