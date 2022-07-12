Liverpool Women’s return to the Women’s Super League will see them kick off the season against Reading before they host reigning champions, Chelsea, in their first home game.

The full fixture list for the 2022/23 WSL season has now been released and it means Matt Beard’s side now know what awaits them on their return to the top flight.

After two seasons in the Championship, it’s a welcome return to the top for Liverpool and they are now less than two months away from their opening game at Reading, on the weekend of September 10/11.

And they will need to hit the ground running as champions Chelsea then awaits in the first home game of the season the following week before the month closes out with a Merseyside derby.

Liverpool Women are to end their season at home against Man United in May.

It’s an exciting time for the club, who have two new signings secured to date, Emma Koivisto and Gilly Flaherty.

All fixtures are subject to change but without further ado…

Liverpool Women’s 2022/23 WSL Fixtures List

September

Reading (A) – 10/11

Chelsea (H) – 17/18

Everton (H) – 24/25

October

Tottenham (A) – 15/16

Arsenal (H) – 22/23

Man City (A) – 29/30

November

Aston Villa (H) – 5/6

Brighton (A) – 19/20

December

West Ham (H) – 3/4

Leicester (H) – 10/11

January

Man United (A) – 14/15

Chelsea (A) – 21/22

February

Reading (H) – 4/5

March

Arsenal (A) – 4/5

Tottenham (H) – 11/12

Everton (A) – 25/26

April

West Ham (A) – 1/2

Brighton (H) – 22/23

Leicester (A) – 29/30

May

Man City (H) – 6/7

Aston Villa (A) – 20/21

Man United (H) – 27/28