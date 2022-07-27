It’s friendly number four of six for Liverpool, and they’re in Austria for the final match before their return to England. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

The Reds have been based in the picturesque Saalfelden, Austria for the last six days for what Jurgen Klopp called the “most important part of pre-season.”

Valuable time training on the pitch has been coupled with team bonding off the pitch, including a brilliant night of initiations, and now it is time for the fourth pre-season game of the summer.

Salzburg await at the Red Bull Arena and head into the match having already started their league campaign with a 3-0 league win over Austria Wien, promising a welcome test.

It is likely that a host of players will once again be given an hour on the pitch before a full 90 against Man City this weekend.

The first game gets underway at 7pm (BST) – or 8pm in Salzburg, 2pm in New York, 11am in Los Angeles, 4am (Thursday) in Sydney, 10pm in Dubai and 9pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Salzburg vs. Liverpool is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Worldwide

Fans outside of the UK can watch Salzburg vs. Liverpool on LFCTV GO here, with a full match replay and highlights also available after the games.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ fourth pre-season fixture on the following channels worldwide:

