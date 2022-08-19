19 games in 73 days – Liverpool’s brutal pre-World Cup schedule starts now

Jurgen Klopp has been continually hinting at the relentless schedule ahead and Newcastle‘s visit on Wednesday kicks it all off, with Liverpool playing every weekend and midweek until the World Cup.

The only exception to that is during the September international break, and for many that will not be a time to put their feet up, quite the opposite.

Klopp is a vocal supporter of player welfare and he knows this upcoming period is going to test the durability of his squad and its strength in depth, which is already stretched to its limits thanks to an absurd number of injuries.

The World Cup has thrown a spanner into the works, condensing an already relentless schedule that means Liverpool play their next 19 games in 73 days before the top flight stops on November 12.

That is inclusive of the dates for September internationals, without it would be 19 games played in 61 days – that is a match, on average, every 3.2 days.

The schedule means with a combination of Premier League, Champions League and League Cup action, the Reds play every midweek and weekend until club football comes to a halt in mid-November.

It’s as unforgiving as it is relentless, with those playing international games to feel the brunt of the schedule, one that does not let up at the conclusion of the World Cup with the Premier League resuming on December 26.

“When I start talking about it, I get really angry… It is like with the climate. We all know it has to change but nobody is saying what we have to do,” Klopp said of the schedule earlier this season.

“There must be one meeting where they all talk to each other and the only subject should be the most important part of this game – the players.”

Liverpool are expected to have up to nine players take part in the World Cup, and those left behind will enjoy a break before the Reds travel to Dubai for a training camp.