Having trained away from the main group in Liverpool’s training session on Thursday, two players have offered Jurgen Klopp a timely boost ahead of their clash with Man United at Old Trafford.

The Reds will travel to Manchester in search of their first Premier League victory of the season on Monday, after beginning the campaign with two underwhelming draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

An extensive injury list is partly to blame for their slow start, with nine first-team players sidelined at present.

The likes of Caoimhin Kelleher, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kaide Gordon all remain out, with Klopp claiming Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota are “getting closer” to a return in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

There was, however, a boost of sorts in Saturday’s training session, with two potential doubts seemingly winning their race to be fit for Monday’s encounter.

After appearing to train individually in Liverpool’s session on Thursday, both Jordan Henderson and Nat Phillips look to have taken part in the full workout on Saturday.

Henderson was only fit enough to start the draw against Palace on the bench, having picked up a knock in training last week.

His omission from the full training on Thursday had led to suggestions he may not be ready for the clash with Erik ten Hag’s side, but having worked alongside the rest of the squad on Saturday, the Liverpool captain looks to be in contention to start.

Meanwhile, after being handed a start against Palace, Phillips was another who trained away from the main group on Thursday.

However, the centre-back took part in the full session on Saturday, although Joe Gomez looks likely to start alongside Virgil van Dijk against United, having overcome an injury issue of his own.

TEAM NEWS:

Layton Stewart is unavailable due to suspension after receiving his second yellow card in injury time last time out after scoring a late equaliser against Brighton. Bajcetic starts in midfield after featuring on the bench for the first team on Monday. pic.twitter.com/G7wekzkwTg — Sam Millne (@sam_millne) August 20, 2022

Youngsters Harvey Davies, Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark were absent from the session due to their involvement in the Reds’ under-21 fixture against Blackburn on Saturday afternoon. The same applies to Jarell Quansah, who also trained with the first team on Thursday.

Bajcetic and Clark were both taken off at half-time in that game, which would suggest they could again be on the bench for the first team on Monday.

There was, though, a sighting of striker Layton Stewart, whose involvement with the senior group comes as a result of the suspension he is serving at under-21 level, after being sent off in their clash with Brighton last week.

Goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga was not involved, with the Brazilian playing for Macclesfield in between training sessions with Liverpool, and starting for the Silkmen in their FA Cup tie against Mossley on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Saturday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Phillips, Van den Berg, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Elliott

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez (suspended), Firmino, Carvalho, Stewart

Out: Kelleher, Matip, Konate, Ramsay, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Gordon