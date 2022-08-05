There was a much-needed positive injury update from Jurgen Klopp in his pre-match press conference on Friday, while a reliable journalist has hinted Jude Bellingham could be on his way to Anfield.

5 players close to fitness

Do you want the good news or the bad news? Okay, given the last week or so, we’ll start with the good…

In his pre-Bournemouth press conference, Klopp name-checked five Liverpool players who are nearing a return to action.

Joel Matip, Curtis Jones, Thiago, Diogo Jota and Caoimhin Kelleher were all mentioned by Klopp as players that could be back soon, with the latter of those expected to return to training early next week.

Now for the bad news – none of them will be ready for Saturday’s clash with Bournemouth.

That means 10 players remain sidelined through injury, with Darwin Nunez also out as he serves the second of his three-match suspension.

After such a disappointing start to the season, it really is vital Liverpool get some of their injured players back to fitness as soon as possible, even more so when you look at the Reds’ fixture schedule for the next few weeks.

Saturday’s clash with Bournemouth is the first of seven fixtures in quick succession before the September international break. No more full weeks to prepare for matches.

Let’s hope for an even more positive update on the injury front next week.

The lowdown from Klopp’s latest press conference

Klopp has not shut the door on a transfer before the end of the window as calls for a new midfielder continue, with the manager insisting Liverpool are still “working.”

This Is Anfield has picked out five things from the boss’ Friday media duties, including his alarming admission that he needs to see more effort from his players.

Liverpool‘s manager is under no impression that there is a hangover from last season but he is ready to find a way for his team to improve and fight back from their stuttering start.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool, transfer market and midfielder are three commonly searched terms as the window enters its final few days, but you can discount Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong from any discussions.

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker is aware of the challenge in making the decision to move on from Liverpool, and knows any possible transfer for Nat Phillips is a “difficult one.”

Latest Transfer Talk

Newcastle have now officially announced the signing of Sweden striker Alexander Isak for a fee in the region of £60 million.

They’re not the only Premier League club outside the top six splashing the cash, with West Ham agreeing a deal in principle to sign Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta for a fee in excess of £50 million, according to Sky Sports.

Elsewhere, Everton boss Frank Lampard has denied suggestions Chelsea have made a £60 million bid for Anthony Gordon, but something tells us we haven’t heard the last of this one!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

This one certainly got fans talking! Tongue in cheek, or does Henry know something we don’t?

Worried about your perspective if you think they are similar players, Jack. I’m looking forward to seeing Bellingham at LFC next year, just hope Dele regains his drive wherever. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) August 25, 2022

Liverpool’s under-21s are in action away at Tottenham this evening, with kickoff set for 7pm.

Elsewhere, Luton host Sheffield United in the Championship.

