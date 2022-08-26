Bournemouth manager Scott Parker is aware of the challenge in making the decision to move on from Liverpool, and knows any possible transfer for Nat Phillips is a “difficult one.”

The centre-back spent the second half of last season on loan with the Cherries, featuring 17 times as the club secured their place back in the Premier League.

It handed Phillips the valuable senior game time that he had been craving, leading him to say that he wants to “continue playing regularly, week in, week out. Ideally in the Premier League.”

Bournemouth have been readily linked to the 25-year-old this summer as they looked to bolster their squad, but Phillips’ future has been influenced by Liverpool’s current injuries.

Jurgen Klopp admitted at the start of the season that Ibrahima Konate‘s injury would “probably” influence outgoing transfers, compounded by Joel Matip‘s latest setback.

Phillips has since played 63 minutes for Liverpool and while Parker knows anything could yet happen, it’s going to be a “difficult one” for Bournemouth to pursue with six days left in the window.

“I think that’s probably a difficult one,” Parker told the Bournemouth Echo over a move for Phillips.

“Nat’s at a football team that when you’re there, you probably don’t want to leave. That’s the facts.

“When you’re at the top clubs, you don’t want to be jumping out of there too quick, certainly when you see opportunity. At this moment, Nat is right in there. He’s played some games really as well.

“He was a massive part of what we did, back-end last year. We brought him in in January and he was a driving force for us in getting promoted.

“An unbelievable professional, exceptional player in his moments.

“So who knows? But certainly, at this moment, I’m sure he’s happy putting the red shirt on and playing for Liverpool.”

Phillips has also attracted interest from Burnley, Fulham and clubs in Germany throughout the summer but the return timeline for Konate and Matip will play its part in how his immediate future is shaped.

It is a similar story for Sepp van den Berg, who has long been expected to join Blackburn on a season-long loan, as he continues to provide extra cover on the first team bench.